Billboards To Bags: Bonds And Bugskin Partner To Upcycle Campaign Materials

(MENAFN- 3BL) Through an innovative partnership, Bonds ' campaign materials have been recycled and reborn into one-of-a-kind tote bags, giving Australians one more way to wear the beloved brand.

Originally published on HBI Sustains

As an Australian staple since 1915, chances are there's only one degree of separation between Aussies when it comes to wearing Bonds.“As Worn By Us,” their national campaign unveiled in April 2024, illustrates how Bonds products can be found in almost every Australian's or sock drawer – from newborns to 100-year-olds.

To support the campaign launch, the brand captured a series of more than 100 portraits of Australians in their lived-in Bonds, sharing unique stories and snapshots from their everyday lives, which were created into billboards and plastered across the country.

Continuously setting new standards for design and innovation, Bonds partnered with Melbourne-based, multifaceted label, Bugskin , to upcycle these billboards into limited edition, unique tote bags.

“Showcasing some of the diverse population featured in the 'As Worn By Us' campaign through the one-of-a-kind tote bags further celebrates the individuality we have in this nation,” said Kedda Ghazarian, head of marketing – Bonds.

From sourcing the billboards to unveiling the final products, it takes around four weeks to complete a full collection of 100 bags. The billboards are open and cut into manageable pieces and then the panels are uniquely combined and sewn together using silver hardware, seatbelt straps and PVC.

“Partnering with such an iconic Aussie brand and a household name is such an honor. Together, we highlight the beauty of personal expression, and the strength found in diversity, fostering a culture where everyone feels valued and included,” said Bugskin Founder Nick Chin.

This initiative helps Bonds live its purpose and reduce its impact on the planet by diverting the billboard waste from landfills.

Bonds' sustainability action is a good representative of how HanesBrands is having an impact on the environment, moving toward a zero-waste circular economy.