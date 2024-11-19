Black Friday Travel Deals: Your Next Dream Stay Awaits

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

From

Themed Suites to Coastal Retreats, Boutique Hotels Offer Up to 50% Off with Flexible Payment Options.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, travelers can enjoy extraordinary savings and unforgettable experiences at unique boutique hotels. Whether you're dreaming of a romantic escape, planning a family getaway, or seeking a solo retreat, these exclusive offers are designed to inspire wanderlust and turn your aspirations into reality.

Plus, guests can secure their dream stay today and enjoy the flexibility to pay over time - making this Black Friday the perfect opportunity for a stress-free getaway.

Exclusive Black Friday Offers

Travelers can enjoy incredible savings at these boutique hotels:



Anniversary Inn (Idaho & Utah): 50% off themed suites Sunday – Thursday and a rotating selection of suites on weekends.

Sonoma Coast Villa (Bodega, CA): 50% off midweek stays.

Save 35% at These Hotels:



Onsen Hotel – Desert Hot Springs, CA.



Cormorant Boutique Hotel

– La Jolla, CA.



Art Hotel – Laguna Beach, CA.



Pacific Crest – Santa Barbara, CA.



Candlelight Inn – Napa, CA.



Ascot Suites – Morro Bay, CA.



Cornell Hotel – San Francisco, CA.



Elkotel – Elko, NV. Mountain Valley Lodge – Hailey, ID.

Act Now and Save Big!

These Black Friday offers are available for booking through December 3, 2024 . Don't miss your chance to lock in these incredible deals and start planning your next unforgettable getaway.

To view terms and conditions or book your stay, please visit the hotel website linked above.

SOURCE Oceanic Enterprises

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED