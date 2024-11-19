ROYAL CARIBBEAN BRINGS THE ACTION WITH 2026-27 CARIBBEAN AND NORTHEAST LINEUP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

From Star and Icon of the Seas to all-time favorites, adventures of all kinds set the stage for vacationers to explore the tropics and more

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacationers are in for more ways to make memories across Royal Caribbean's latest combination of tropical and Northeast 2026-27 getaways. The lineup of 12 Royal Caribbean ships rounds out a variety of adventures across Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and the Northeast for

every type of family and vacationer

to get away any time of year. Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members can be among the first to book on Royal Caribbean's website

ahead of the official openings on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and Thursday, Nov. 21.

Royal Caribbean International's Icon of the Seas. On 7-night vacations to the Caribbean and The Bahamas, adventurers can experience highlights like six record-breaking waterslides, an adults-only retreat, seven pools, the first neighborhood designed for young families, 40-plus ways to dine, drink and be entertained; and more.

On Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, adventurers are in for the ultimate thrill at the largest waterpark at sea, Category 6, in Thrill Island. Six record-breaking slides reach new heights, including Storm Surge, one of two adrenaline-pumping family raft slides; Pressure Drop, the industry's first open free-fall slide; Frightening Bolt, the tallest drop slide at sea; and Storm Chasers, cruising's first mat-racing duo.

Vacationers visiting Coco Beach Club on Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at CocoCay can soak up endless ocean views at this beachside escape filled with ways to lounge for every type of traveler. The exclusive beach club touts the first overwater cabanas in The Bahamas, a dedicated restaurant with upscale dining, an oceanfront infinity pool and beach cabanas with seaside views.

Headlining the adventures are

four to 12 nights of island-hopping

to idyllic destinations, including the vacation brand's Perfect Day at CocoCay

in The Bahamas and the newest addition to the Royal Beach Club Collection, Royal Beach Club Cozumel, opening in Mexico in 2026 . The revolutionary Icon of the Seas

from Miami and the next in the best-selling Icon Class, Star of the Seas, from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florid a, will take center stage with bold 7-night vacations to the eastern and western Caribbean. There are even more tropical getaways in store on all-time favorites from Tampa; San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Galveston, Texas, as well as Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on the

soon-to-be-amplified

Allure of the Seas ,

set for an epic transformation with an unmatched combination of thrills and ways to chill. And for adventures to picturesque spots from the Northeast, vacationers have the ultimate lineup from Cape Liberty, New Jersey; or Baltimore.

The range of sun-soaked destinations have experiences of all kinds, from adrenaline-pumping waterslides

at

Thrill Waterpark

and the first adults-only oasis,

Hideaway Beach , on Royal Caribbean's award-winning Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas to Labadee, Haiti , featuring five jaw-dropping shorelines and the world's longest overwater zip line. Vacationers also have

the ultimate beach day in store with pools, swim-up bars and more at Royal Beach Club Cozumel in 2026. Plus, more adventures await across the eastern, southern and western Caribbean at Nassau, The Bahamas ; Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis ; and Philipsburg, St. Maarten , as well as up north at spots like Boston, Massachusetts ; Portland, Maine ; and Halifax, Nova Scotia, in Canada.

2026-27 Caribbean & Northeast Highlights

Bold Getaways from Florida



Star of the Seas

– From Port Canaveral (Orlando)

The next combination of the best of every vacation heads for the eastern and western Caribbean with

year-round 7-night adventures . Vacationers are in for island-hopping to the max with visits to one of the world's top travel destinations, Perfect Day at CocoCay , along with more turquoise waters at San Juan; Roatan , Honduras; and Costa Maya, Mexico . The memory-making continues on Star across more than 40 ways to dine and drink , including the new Lincoln Park Supper Club , six adrenaline-pumping waterslides, deck-defying entertainment and more.

Icon of the Seas

– From Miami

Marking another year of

7-night eastern and western Caribbean getaways , the world's best vacation is back with adventures to the award-winning Perfect Day at CocoCay , along with highlights like Philipsburg ; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas , and more.

Allure of the Seas

– From Fort Lauderdale

After debuting its more than $100 million amplification in 2025,

Allure will make its way to the tropics for the summer, combining bold experiences with must-see destinations. On 6- and 8-night western, eastern and southern Caribbean adventures, vacationers can visit the sun-soaked shores of Nassau ; Falmouth, Jamaica, and Labadee , or make their way to Perfect Day at CocoCay , along with San Juan ; Willemstad, Curacao ; Oranjestad, Aruba and more. Plus, there are new favorites on Allure, like the Pesky Parrot tiki bar , and memory-making experiences from the 10-story dry slide – the Ultimate Abyss – to resort-style pools .

Adventure of the Seas

– From Port Canaveral (Orlando) and Fort Lauderdale

Adventure

will spend the summer in Port Canaveral (Orlando) with 6- and 8-night Caribbean getaways to George Town , Grand Cayman ; and more. Later in the season, sunseekers can escape the winter blues from Fort Lauderdale with 6 - and 8-night vacations to Cabo Rojo , Dominican Republic , and Costa Maya, plus visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay throughout both seasons.

Enchantment of the Seas –

From Tampa Enchantment

is back in Tampa, and vacationers can soak up the sun with 7-night western Caribbean getaways to Belize City, Belize ; Roatan ; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico , where vacationers can set their sights on the ultimate beach day at Royal Beach Club Cozumel when the experience opens in late 2026 .

Family Favorites From Texas



Symphony of the Seas –

From Galveston Symphony

will call Royal Caribbean's – and the world's – first zero-energy terminal in Galveston home for the 2026-27 season. Vacationers are in for 6- to 8-night western Caribbean adventures , including visits to Costa Maya , Roatan , Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay . In late 2026, striking beaches, views and pools for every vibe are in store at Royal Beach Club Cozumel , the brand's upcoming beach club experience .

Adventures From Puerto Rico



Brilliance of the Seas

– From San Juan

On

7-night getaways to bucket-list locales like Charlotte Amalie ; St. Johns, Antigua ; St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands , and more, vacationers can max out memories on Brilliance during the winter season. In between, adventurers on deck can scale the

rock climbing wall , unwind by the pool or adults-only Solarium and savor flavors of all kinds, from sushi at Izumi to steakhouse classics at Chops Grille .

Radiance of the Seas

– From San Juan With more ways to explore,

Radiance will make its way to the southern Caribbean for year-round 7-night adventures to culture-rich destinations and sunny shores at

Roseau, Dominica ; Tortola, British Virgin Islands , and more. Plus, Radiance offers plenty of ways to seize the day from world-class dining to family movie nights under the stars and the adults-only Solarium whirlpools.

Destination-Hopping from the Northeast



Oasis of the Seas –

From Cape Liberty

Calling Cape Liberty home for the summer 2026 season, the original game-changer will head to the sun-kissed beaches of

The Bahamas on 7- and 9- night adventures , including visits the top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau, as well as Port Canaveral (Orlando). On Oasis, there are thrills in store like the 10-story Ultimate Abyss dry slide and The Perfect Storm waterslides , along with ways to dine and and be entertained, and more.

Odyssey of the Seas

– From Cape Liberty

For the winter season, vacationers can escape on

7- and 8-night adventures to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay . Travelers can also choose from a different lineup in the summer with 11- and 12-night vacations around the Caribbean to spots like Basseterre ; Castries , St. Lucia ; Bridgetown, Barbados , and more.

Independence of the Seas

– From Cape Liberty

Vacationers can get away in the summer to Bermuda and the eastern Caribbean on

5- and 9-night getaways to explore stunning shores. The winter introduces another combination of adventures with 4-night shorts to Canada

and longer 9-night vacations to the Caribbean, as well as to the Northeast's historical landmarks and famed fall foliage in Boston, Massachusetts , and Portland, Maine.



Vision of the Seas

– From Baltimore The Baltimore resident brings a varied combination of

5- and 9-night vacations to explore Bermuda and The Bahamas, including getaways to Perfect Day at CocoCay . To kick off the fall season, adventurers can go leaf peeping in Bar Harbor, Maine , and Halifax on 9-night vacations .

More ways to see and explore the Caribbean will be revealed in 2025. Vacationers can book new and upcoming adventures by visiting Royal Caribbean's website .

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International , part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL ), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and private destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 21 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line's top-rated private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Media can stay up to date by following

@RoyalCaribPR

on X and visiting . For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit , call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean International

