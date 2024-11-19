Feralloy Corp. Supports FMA Foundation's Summer Manufacturing Camp And Scholarship Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ELGIN, Ill., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs®, the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association's charitable foundation, is proud to announce a partnership with Feralloy Corp. , a subsidiary of Reliance, Inc., headquartered in Chicago.

This co-branded partnership will help educate young students and encourage them to pursue careers. Feralloy's gift will support 25 co-branded Summer Manufacturing Camps hosted at partner and organizations located near Feralloy facilities in 2025, reaching as many as 500 youths next year. The camp programs' purpose is to help develop the next-generation skilled workforce.

The partnership also includes support of the foundation's scholarship program , which awards scholarships twice each year to students pursuing degrees or certifications that will lead to manufacturing careers. Feralloy employees and their dependents will receive priority consideration on scholarship applications in the fall 2025 and spring 2026 award seasons.

Carlos Borjas, president of Feralloy Corp., remarked on the partnership, "It is gratifying to see the progress the FMA has made in carrying out its foundation's mission. Their results have positively impacted many industries, communities, and families by promoting manufacturing as a career of choice.

Feralloy and GH Metal Solutions feel honored to support the FMA in continuing its noble mission. We are looking forward to starting this partnership to expand their manufacturing camps and their scholarships. We hope that other companies follow us in an effort to preserve and expand the manufacturing industry in North America."

"We are delighted to have Feralloy's support for our scholarship and manufacturing camp programs," Foundation Director Ed Dernulc said. "This partnership exemplifies one of NBT's primary goals-working with industry leaders to attract and build the manufacturing workforce of the future. We're grateful that a company like Feralloy is helping us to achieve these goals with their generous gifts."

About Feralloy Corporation

Founded in 1954, Feralloy Corp. has grown to become one of the country's largest high-volume steel processing companies delivering quality tempered, stretched, and slit products. From our Chicago headquarters, we operate a network of 18 steel processing centers throughout the U.S. and Mexico that provide value-added processing of hot rolled, pickled, cold rolled and coated sheet products to manufacturers and producers.

About NBT and FMA

Through its manufacturing camp and scholarship programs, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT) is inspiring the next generation of manufacturers, inventors, and entrepreneurs.

NBT is the foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA). Founded in 1970, FMA is the leading educational association for the metal processing, forming, and fabricating industry.

