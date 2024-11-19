H&M &NEW YORK: H&M And Charli Xcx Take-Over Times Square With A Surprise Concert - Open To Everyone

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night,

H&M and Charli xcx united for a surprise performance and screen takeover in the legendary Times Square. Thousands of and fans across New York City were given 30 minutes to make their way to the iconic location, where the musical star staged a landmark open-air performance on the TSX stage, in celebration of H&M's Holiday collection and the re-opening of H&M Times Square.

The event and following afterparty were attended by Amelia Gray, Julia Fox, Alex Consani, Lila Moss, Iris Law, Richie Shazam, ShyGirl, Hari Nef, Shay Mitchell, Elsa Hosk, Benito Skinner and more.

H&M and Charli xcx have always embraced a vision that welcomes all – and, in that spirit, everyone was invited to watch. An alert for the gig was shared on social media and in select H&M stores. The famous Times Square screens featured visuals created by Maximo Recio and Weirdcore, counting down to the concert. The event served as the finale in a global tour of performances, club-nights, pop-ups, and newly designed store openings, which H&M has hosted to celebrate its vision for the future of fashion.

Charli wore custom H&M pieces inspired by the new Holiday Collection for her performance in Times Square. The look featured a semi-sheer draped dress, complete with a high slit and integrated bodysuit, black leather belt with silver buckle, 'mask' sunglasses and heeled knee-high black patent boots. She performed her anthems 360, Von dutch, Apple and Guess Remix.

"It was so cute performing at Times Square for H&M. Thank you to everyone who came to party with me!" – Charli xcx

After the performance, Times Square was lit up with visuals honouring the H&M Holiday Collection, New York City, and the many cities and collaborators who have made this remarkable tour possible. This event celebrated and marked the arrival of the brand-new H&M Times Square store, which will open on November 21st.



The post-performance afterparty took place at the iconic The Hotel Chelsea, a venue with an unrivalled history of music, style and subculture with DJ sets provided by DJ

Pee .Wee aka Anderson .Paak,

Oscar Nñ (Papi Juice) and k.tea. It was attended by figures from across the music and fashion worlds, including Charli xcx who changed from her show look into a sparkling fringed mini skirt and a fine black knit. She completed the look with a faux fur coat. The event was hosted by Amelia Gray, who wore a leather trench coat. As an extension of the New York event, Gray has also curated an edit for The Studio, H&M's newly-launched fashion platform, consisting of her favourite styles.

"Charli xcx is a special friend of H&M. Her spirt of innovation and inclusivity is exactly in step with our values. We are so lucky that she has been a central part of this exciting tour, kicking off the events with a special performance in London, and now wrapping things up with this already-legendary Times Square set ." Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M

The Holiday Collection is available in select H&M stores and at hm .

Amelia Gray's selection for The Studio will be available on November 21st:

