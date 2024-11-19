Bit.Store Partners With Conflux Network To Launch A New Era Of Diverse Spending For CFX With Cryptocard

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader in payment solutions, Bit, announced today a strategic partnership with the innovative blockchain Conflux Network. This partnership aims to bring diverse CFX spending experiences to users within the Conflux ecosystem through Bit's Web3 innovative CryptoCard product. This collaboration will significantly expand CFX's real-world applications, enabling users to enjoy secure, convenient payments on a global scale.

Continue Reading

The

Bit CryptoCard offers multiple card types, including virtual cards, physical cards, and gift cards, allowing users to pay easily with CFX at a variety of merchants worldwide. As a leading platform in cryptocurrency payments, Bit is dedicated to promoting the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency in everyday purchases, delivering an efficient payment experience for global users through user-friendly design and advanced technology. Conflux Network, known for its high-performance, decentralized technology, has attracted a vast community of developers and users. Through this partnership, both parties will leverage their strengths to unlock more possibilities for cryptocurrency in real-world spending.

Through this collaboration, Conflux community users can use

CFX with CryptoCard in diverse spending scenarios such as shopping, dining, travel, and entertainment, further enhancing CFX's role within the blockchain ecosystem and everyday life. Similar to traditional debit or credit cards, CryptoCard offers increased security and flexibility, providing users with a seamless crypto payment experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Conflux to expand

CFX's application scenarios through our CryptoCard," said the CMO of Bit, Nataly. She

added, "Conflux's technological excellence and vast user base in the blockchain space provide us with an outstanding collaboration opportunity. We believe that CryptoCard will greatly enrich CFX's spending scenarios, offering users a convenient payment experience while also advancing the overall cryptocurrency industry."

A Conflux representative echoed this optimism: "Our collaboration with

Bit is an important step in expanding application scenarios within our ecosystem. The introduction of CryptoCard opens a broad range of spending possibilities for our users, enabling CFX to become truly integrated into daily life. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Bit in the future and contributing to the growth of the blockchain ecosystem together."

This partnership marks a significant step for

Bit and Conflux in cryptocurrency applications. Both parties will continue to work closely together to optimize the functionality and services of CryptoCard, expanding partnerships with more merchants and scenarios to provide users with a high-quality, convenient CFX spending experience and drive large-scale adoption of cryptocurrency.

About Conflux

Conflux Network is a permissionless Layer 1 blockchain that connects decentralized economies worldwide. It utilizes a hybrid PoW/PoS consensus mechanism, ensuring a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain environment. Conflux operates without congestion, maintains low fees, and prioritizes network security.

Being the leading regulatory-compliant public blockchain in China, Conflux offers advantages for projects entering the Asian market. In its partnerships, Conflux collaborates with global brands and government entities including, the Shanghai government, China Telecom, Little Red Book (China's Instagram), McDonald's China, and Oreo. These noteworthy collaborations serve as a testament to Conflux's unwavering dedication to driving blockchain and metaverse initiatives.

About Store

Bit is your seamless bridge between cryptocurrency and the real world, dedicated to providing the most convenient and secure crypto spending experience. Our virtual, physical, and gift cards make crypto conversions simple and secure, enabling online and offline purchases at over 40 million merchants worldwide. With our Telegram bot, users can activate a card in just one minute and start spending instantly. Bit supports a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, and other memecoins, offering a smooth, secure, and global crypto payment experience anytime, anywhere.

SOURCE Bit

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED