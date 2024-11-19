Brazil’S Industrial Boost: Argentine Gas Deal Promises Cheaper Manufacturing

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A groundbreaking deal between Brazil and Argentina is set to reshape South America's industrial landscape. The agreement unlocks access to Argentina's vast Vaca Muerta reserves, potentially cutting Brazil's energy costs in half.



The numbers tell a compelling story. Brazil plans to start importing 2 million cubic meters of gas daily, ramping up to 30 million by 2030.



At roughly half the current price of $14 per BTU, this cheaper gas could revolutionize Brazilian manufacturing. This matters because Brazil 's industries are struggling with high energy costs.



Factories producing everything from fertilizers to glass could soon access more affordable power. This translates to lower prices for everyday products and more competitive Brazilian exports.



Argentina benefits too. The country sits on one of the world's largest shale gas reserves but lacks buyers for its surplus production. Brazil's growing appetite for gas solves this problem, creating a win-win situation for both economies.







The deal's timing is crucial. Bolivia , Brazil's traditional gas supplier, faces declining production. This new partnership ensures Brazil's energy security while opening a vital market for Argentina's untapped resources.

Brazil and Argentina's Gas Deal

Five different routes are under consideration to transport the gas, with the most promising option using existing pipelines through Bolivia. This practical approach means gas could start flowing sooner rather than later.



What makes this deal remarkable is its focus on practical solutions over politics. Despite tensions between Brazil's Lula da Silva and Argentina's Javier Milei, both countries prioritized economic benefits.



This pragmatic approach sets a promising precedent for future regional cooperation. The agreement's success hinges on solving transportation costs through Bolivia and addressing environmental concerns about shale gas extraction.



Yet the potential economic benefits make these challenges worth tackling. This isn't just another trade deal - it's a strategic shift that could transform South America's industrial competitiveness.



As these two economic powerhouses join forces, they're creating a blueprint for regional energy cooperation that prioritizes practical results over political rhetoric.

