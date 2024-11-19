SORIANO AND PORSCHE ANNOUNCE 2025 RACING SCHEDULE FOR EUROPE WITH DRIVER DANIELE VON BALLMOOS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Danièle von Ballmoos is a Swiss racing driver who competes in the Porsche Sprint Challenge Suisse. Daniele's love for motorsports was ignited during a sporty ride in her Porsche 911 Cabriolet over 10 years ago. She can become the second woman to have won

The Soriano-Pedroso was a French automobile manufactured in Biarritz from 1919 until 1924. Built by two Spaniards the Marques de San Carlos de Pedroso and the Marques de Ivanrey Ricardo Soriano Sholtz von Hermensdorff, the original models were Ballot (aut

I am a fourth-generation partner, chairman and chief executive officer of the Soriano Family Office, a leading consortium of global enterprises established in 1903. Our privately held businesses are located in the United States, Europe, & LatAm. My exper

The models of fashion today, while chic, are socially responsible and innovative as It gets.

MASSAPEQUA, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soriano Motori is thrilled to announce the 2025 racing schedule for all of Europe, featuring our talented driver, Daniele Von Ballmoos, who will compete in the prestigious European Porsche Challenge Cup. This collaboration with Porsche marks a significant milestone as we aim to showcase our commitment to excellence in motorsport.

Daniele Von Ballmoos, known for his skill and dedication, will represent Soriano Motori on the racetrack, where he will utilize new technological advantages and precision training methods developed by our team. Soriano is dedicated to continually enhancing performance, ensuring our drivers are equipped with the best tools to succeed.

As part of our racing endeavor, Soriano is eager to promote its unique legacy brand and innovative products throughout Europe and North America. Our participation in the European Porsche Challenge Cup will not only highlight our automotive heritage but also engage audiences and enthusiasts passionate about high-performance motorsport.

The racing season promises to be exciting, with multiple events lined up across Europe. We invite fans, partners, and media to join us in this thrilling journey as we continue to push the boundaries of technology and performance in the automotive world.

ABOUT SORIANO RACING AND ITS LEGACY

Soriano Motori has a rich and storied history in racing that reflects its commitment to performance, innovation, and automotive excellence. Here are some key highlights of Soriano's racing history:

Early Foundations

Origins: Soriano Motori was founded with a passion for motorsport and engineering excellence. The brand embraced the performance ethos early on, laying a groundwork for future racing endeavors.

Competitive Participation

Motorsport Involvement: Soriano Motori quickly established itself in various competitive racing formats, including run-offs, endurance races, and international competitions. The vehicles are engineered with a focus on high-performance capabilities and advanced aerodynamics.

Rally Racing: Soriano made a name for itself in rally racing, participating in prestigious events and showcasing the durability and agility of its vehicles in diverse terrains and conditions.

Technological Innovation

Engineering Advancements: Over the years, Soriano Motori has focused on integrating cutting-edge technology in its race cars. This includes advancements in aerodynamics, lightweight materials, and high-performance engines, which have been pivotal in enhancing the competitive edge of its vehicles.

Driver Training Programs: The brand emphasizes the importance of driver skill development. Soriano has established training programs that leverage state-of-the-art simulators and real-world track experience to prepare its drivers for race day.

Building a Legacy

Success in Competitions:

Soriano vehicles have achieved numerous victories in various categories and championships, helping to build a strong legacy in the racing community. The brand's commitment to excellence has positioned it as a respected competitor within the automotive racing sphere.

Collaboration with Renowned Brands:

Partnering with industry leaders, including Porsche, has further amplified Soriano's presence in competitive racing. These collaborations facilitate knowledge exchange, technological development, and participation in prestigious racing series like the European Porsche Challenge Cup.

Recent Developments

Focus on Sustainability: In line with the evolving landscape of motorsport, Soriano is increasingly focusing on sustainability, exploring eco-friendly technologies, and alternative fuel options in its racing vehicles.

Community Engagement:

Soriano Motori also strives to engage with motorsport enthusiasts and the broader community through events, exhibitions, and partnerships, promoting not only its vehicles but also a passion for motorsport culture.

Future Ambitions

Expanding Racing Calendar: Soriano aims to expand its racing calendar further, participating in more international competitions and fostering the growth of its racing division.

Continued Legacy: With each season, Soriano Motori seeks to not only enhance its competitive presence but also to inspire the next generation of drivers and automotive engineers who share a passion for speed, innovation, and competition.

Through its deep-rooted history in racing, Soriano Motori has cultivated a legacy that is synonymous with performance, technological advancement, and a relentless pursuit of excellence on the track.

Elena Cosau

Soriano Global Holdings Limited

+1 347-907-1214

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

The Scuderia Porsche-Soriano 2024 starts its engines

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.