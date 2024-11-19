Waqf Row: K’Taka BJP To Stage Protest On Nov 21, Says Former Dy CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 19 (IANS) Karnataka BJP will stage a protest against the alleged encroachment of Waqf properties in the state on November 21 and 22.

“These protests will be held under the slogan 'Namma Bhoomi Namma Hakku' (Our Land, Our Right) against the encroachment in front of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Tahsildar offices across the state,” former Karnataka Deputy Chief C.N. Ashwath Narayan told persons.

He further stated that applications will be collected from affected individuals during the protests and information on issues caused by misuse of Waqf powers will be documented.“To document grievances, five-member teams comprising farmers, lawyers, and key representatives have been formed in each district,” he said.

He said that a protest will also be held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

“Three teams have been formed to oversee this initiative, with participation from Union Ministers, former Chief Ministers, senior leaders, and others,” he said.

He added that the teams, led by BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Opposition Leader in Assembly R. Ashoka, and Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, will operate across the state.

“These teams will conduct tours in early December, gathering information from farmers, religious leaders, and others affected by the issue. The findings will be presented during the winter session of the assembly, with a sincere effort to resolve the problems,” he stated.

He claimed that a massive gathering in Belagavi would be organised on the Waqf issue before the Assembly Session.

He said that following the BJP's demands and protests, the Congress government has instructed the withdrawal of the notice issued regarding Waqf matters.

“BJP is demanding the rollback of Waqf property registration in RTC and the repeal of the 1974 Gazette. Over 1,700 properties in the Jayanagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru are being targeted for Waqf acquisition. There is growing public awareness about property acquisitions through Waqf. Congress and Waqf authorities, including Minister for Housing and Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan, misused power by attempting to expedite changes to RTC Columns 9 and 11 under the Chief Minister's orders to facilitate property transfers,” he claimed.

He said that justice must be ensured for temples and religious institutions as well, adding that investigations are underway to collect details of abuse of power related to Waqf matters.

He urged the public and farmers to verify entries in the Waqf registry and remain vigilant.

He also accused the state government of pursuing appeasement politics, alleging that the push to acquire lands belonging to farmers, temples, monasteries, and schools under Waqf occurred swiftly in anticipation of a new Waqf law.