Single Board Computer Market Set For Significant Expansion Amid Rising Iot And AI Adoption, 2020-2027

Single Board Computer Market Expected to Reach $3.80 Billion By 2027

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled,“Single Board Computer Market By Processor and End Use: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020–2027”, the global single board computer market was valued at $2.86 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.80 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:The single board computer market is expected to register substantial growth shortly due to an increase in demand for industrial automation and demand from the aerospace & defense industry. Single board computers are used in all areas of human life. They are integrated into most of the devices due to their compact size and high productivity. A single board computer resembles exactly like a motherboard of a standard personal computer; however, it contains everything that is required for a fully functional computer. It is majorly used across applications such as kiosk counters, military rugged devices, medical equipment, and industrial automation.The X86 processor segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the fact that X86 is better in performance and has been in demand over the past few years. ARM processors are estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.1%, owing to low power consumption in application devices. Industrial automation was the highest contributor to revenue in 2019, owing to the adoption of single board computers in various applications such as industrial robots, machine & process controlling, humanoid robots, and others.By region, the single board computer market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The analysis identified that Asia-Pacific contributed the maximum revenue in 2019.The single board computer industry in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate compared to other regions. Factors, such as an increase in adoption of industrial automation and the rise in demand for consumer applications, are estimated to contribute to the market growth in Asia-Pacific.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Competitive Analysis:The Single Board Computer industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.Some of the major key players in the global Single Board Computer Market include,TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATEDQUALCOMM INCORPORATEDMERCURY SYSTEMS INCAAEON TECHNOLOGY INCADLINK TECHNOLOGY INCDIGI INTERNATIONAL INC.INTEL CORPORATIONEUROTECH GROUPXILINX, ADVANTECH CO LTDThe COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the global single board computer market as production facilities have stalled, which significantly hampered the demand in industries. In addition, operations of production and manufacturing industries have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, thereby leading to the slowdown of the global single board computer market growth in 2020.Key Findings of the Study- By processors, the X86 segment generated the highest revenue in the global market in 2019.- By end use, the industrial automation segment generated the highest revenue in the global market in 2019.Inquiry before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

