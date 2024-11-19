Norberg Partner Sustainable Group AB Has Sold Its Holding In Aino Health AB (Publ).

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aino has been informed that Norberg Partner Sustainable Group AB has yesterday sold 98 748 884 shares to two Finnish companies. Nexit III Ky has purchased 59 249 330 shares and Tenendum Oy 39 499 554 shares. After the transactions, Norberg Partner Sustainable Group AB owns 0 percent of the shares in Aino Health AB, Nexit III Ky 29 percent and Tenendum Oy 19.3 percent.

More information about the new owners

Nexit Ventures Oy is an experienced Finnish Venture Capital company that has invested in dozens of promising young technology companies, creating international success stories over the past 25 years. Nexit's investment was made from the Nexit III Ky fund. Link to their website:

Tenendum Oy is an active co-owner especially in software and IT professional services companies. Tenendum invests in both listed and unlisted companies. Link to their website:





Jyrki Eklund

CEO, Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

Aino Health AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market (Ticker: AINO).

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions within Corporate Health Management. The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health and wellness an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.