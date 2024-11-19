Adani Foundation at ACC Chaibasa empowers rural woman with technical training and mentorship

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 18 November 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, is committed to empowering rural youth by meeting their skill development and training needs. The Adani Foundation’s Adani Skill Development Centre (ASDC) at ACC Chaibasa has recently transformed the life of Poonam Nayak through its training and placement programme.

With her education halted after 10th grade due to financial constraints, Poonam has found a new path through ACC’s Automotive Service Technician course. Recognising her potential, the ASDC team provided her with not only technical training but also essential life skills, mentorship, and a supportive environment that empowered her to pursue a sustainable livelihood.

Throughout her training, Poonam demonstrated remarkable commitment and resilience, which her trainers fostered through hands-on learning and guidance. The programme equipped her with industry-relevant skills, opening doors to employment opportunities that would otherwise have been out of reach.

Upon completing her training, ACC facilitated her job placement at Tata Electronics, ensuring that her journey did not simply end with skills acquisition but extended to a real-world application, enabling her financial independence.

ACC and the Adani Foundation’s commitment to empowering rural youth through skill development and sustainable community initiatives is highlighted in Poonam’s journey of triumph. By creating pathways to meaningful employment through the ASDC, they are not only transforming individual lives but also uplifting entire communities, demonstrating the power of opportunity and support in overcoming adversity.





