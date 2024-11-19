Africa: Richer Countries Must Commit To Pay At 29Th Conference Of The Parties (COP29) As Climate Change Forcibly Displaces Millions Across Africa

(MENAFN- APO Group)

already displaced by climate change disasters in Africa, the richer countries most responsible for global warming must agree at the COP29 climate in Baku, Azerbaijan to fully pay for the catastrophic loss of homes and damage to livelihoods taking place across the continent, Amnesty International said. They must also fully fund African governments' adaptation measures to prevent further forced displacement, stop human rights violations and help them achieve a fast and fair phaseout of fossil fuel production and use.



These same countries must then follow up on their agreement by urgently financing the

Fund for responding to Loss and Damage , the main international fund addressing climate change's unavoidable harms. So far, such countries have pledged less than

USD 700 million

of the 400 billion dollars that lower-income countries estimate they need for loss and damage by 2030. Meanwhile, adaptation may cost

USD 30 to 50 billion per year

in sub-Saharan Africa alone. International financial institutions must ensure equitable distribution of the money to African countries based on need.



“African people have contributed the least to climate change, yet from Somalia to Senegal, Chad to Madagascar, we are suffering a terrible toll of this global emergency which has driven millions of people from their homes. It's time for the countries who caused all this devastation to pay up so African people can adapt to the climate change catastrophe,” said Samira Daoud, Amnesty International Regional Director for West and Central Africa.



Global crisis, African catastrophe

Amnesty International research shows that in every corner of the African continent, droughts, floods, storms or heat are displacing people within countries and across borders, resulting in human rights violations including loss of shelter, disrupted access to food, health care and education, plus risk of gender-based violence and even death.



While African governments are responsible for protecting human rights in this crisis, they cannot adequately do so unless richer countries provide the funds.



In Somalia alone,

more than a million people

have been displaced by protracted drought and recurrent floods which have decimated farms, killed livestock and destroyed houses, forcing communities already vulnerable from decades of civil war to flee to camps for internally displaced persons or to Kenya and Ethiopia.



In coastal Senegal, rising seas have

destroyed entire villages , forcing thousands of people inland where they suffer lack of jobs and shelter without adequate support.



In Chad, rising temperatures have pushed livestock herders to the country's southern agricultural regions to find grazing land and water, leading to

deadly clashes

with farmers in the absence of effective conflict management and support for both groups.



Many parts of the continent are suffering severe droughts, likely exacerbated by climate change.

A six-year

drought in southern Madagascar

has forced more than 56,000 Antandroy people off their ancestral lands to search for new land to settle, only to face a host of human rights violations in other parts of the country. People left behind struggle for food, water and health care.



Meanwhile, successive severe droughts in southern Africa have pushed people to the edge. In Angola, hunger has forced mostly women and children to

migrate to Namibia in search of food , raising the risk of exploitation, trafficking, gender-based violence and disrupted education.



But even in Namibia,

half the population is food insecure , and the government has declared a drought state of emergency, as have the governments of Lesotho, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe. None of these countries have the money to address the drought.



“Across Africa, the worst effects of climate change are already here. Extreme droughts, floods, storms and heat are destroying livelihoods and local economies and forcing more and more people to flee their homes. In every instance Amnesty International has researched, national governments do not have the resources to properly respond. The countries that caused these rapidly escalating unnatural disasters must foot the bill to address them,” said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southern Africa.



Full and equitable financing

Mobilizing and providing the dollars needed is only the first step toward addressing the worst effects of climate change in Africa. The Fund for responding to Loss and Damage must equitably disburse the money so it reaches the countries who need it most, including through direct access by impacted African communities.



Likewise, international financial institutions and lending nations must grant debt relief to African countries that request it to help them invest in climate adaptation measures that protect human rights. In recent years, for instance, Ethiopia's government has

spent three times as much money

on repaying debt than on adapting to climate change, while countries from Congo to Mozambique regularly spend far more on servicing debt than on climate change response.



“Given the scale of climate-induced displacement and human rights violations in Africa, half-measures and lip service are not enough from the richer countries who caused this crisis. But commitments at COP29 to fully and equitably pay for loss and damage and adaptation measures in Africa are just the start. The countries responsible for climate change, along with international finance institutions, must follow through and deliver the needed resources. Africa cannot wait any longer,” said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southern Africa.



