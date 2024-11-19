United Arab Emirates (UAE) Stands In Solidarity With Egypt And Offers Condolences Over Helicopter Crash During Air Force Training Exercise

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt over the crash of an Egyptian Air Force helicopter during a training exercise, which resulted in the martyrdom of two officers.

In a statement, the of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the and people of Egypt, and to the families of the martyrs of this tragedy.

