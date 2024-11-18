UNRWA Faces Intensified, Systematic Campaign By Israel To Undermine Its Credibility - Khirfan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) is a lifeline for Palestinian refugees since 1949 and is facing an intensified and systematic campaign by Israel to undermine its credibility and dismantle it politically, Director General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs Rafiq Khirfan said on Monday.

Addressing the Advisory Committee meeting held at UN headquarters in Geneva, Khirfan highlighted the aftermath of Israel's year-long war on Gaza, including war crimes by targeting civilians, residential areas and critical infrastructure, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The meeting brought together representatives from around 30 countries, including Palestinian refugee host countries, donor states, the European bloc and the Arab League.

Spain chaired the meeting, with Jordan and Brazil serving as first and second vice presidents, respectively.

Despite UNRWA's commitment to its humanitarian mission, the agency has suffered repeated attacks that have resulted in the deaths of more than 243 staff members and the destruction of vital facilities, Khirfan said.

He referred to recent Israeli measures, including a Knesset resolution banning all UNRWA activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, severing ties with the agency and stripping its staff of diplomatic immunities and privileges, describing these measures as flagrant violations of international humanitarian law, the Geneva Conventions, human rights treaties and the UN Charter.

Jordan has submitted a resolution to the Arab League calling for urgent international action, he said.

Khirfan noted that the resolution calls for the convening of a special session of the UN General Assembly to address Israel's actions, an emergency meeting of the Security Council to pass a binding resolution under Chapter VII of the UN Charter compelling Israel to reverse its decisions, and the suspension of Israel's participation in UN forums.

Khirfan expressed his appreciation for the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah and the efforts of the Foreign Ministry in mobilising international support to ensure UNRWA's continued operations.

“UNRWA remains irreplaceable until a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian refugee problem is achieved, as set out in UN Resolution 194 of 1948,” he stressed.

The director-general also highlighted the outcome of the recent Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, which condemned the adoption of discriminatory laws by the Knesset.

Khirfan highlighted the summit's rejection for any initiative to transfer UNRWA's responsibilities to other entities, stressing the need for political and financial support to sustain the agency's operations.