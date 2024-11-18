(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Launching on Kickstarter November 26 with Super Early Bird Prices, Early Bird Discounts, and Exclusive Gift Add-Ons for Preferred Customers – Discover the Micro World with Darwin MX Pro's 2200x Magnification, Real-Time Sharing, and 9" Touchscreen.

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeaverLab, an innovative leader in digital display and enhanced visualization, proudly announces the Darwin MX Pro Microscope. With the Darwin MX Pro, fans of everything tiny can unlock the secrets of the micro world. The microscope connects via Wi-Fi to project observations on smart TVs, enabling users to observe, measure, and record all microscopy tasks seamlessly on one screen. To fund the microscope's production, BeaverLab is launching the Darwin MX Pro on Kickstarter on November 26 , with exclusive super early bird pricing, early bird discounts, and gift add-ons for backers.

BeaverLab Tech Unveils Darwin MX Pro Microscope: Share the Micro World in Real-Time with a Stunning Touchscreen and Wi-Fi Connectivity

A Lab-Grade Desktop Microscope

The Darwin MX Pro Microscope is a lab-grade desktop microscope. It is perfect for exploring micro-life with children, among many use cases. Its screen supports touch operation, allowing users to record observations in real time, store photos, and capture live videos. This functionality greatly simplifies the workflow. The microscope is also equipped with anti-collision soft pads that reduce accidental damage and improve durability.

Efficient Real-Time Surveying and Mapping

With the MX Pro's real-time surveying and mapping tools, users can efficiently process specimen images. Its mouse control function enables flexible, comfortable handling, while integrated tools offer automatic measurement, calibration adjustments, and binarization, isolating backgrounds for clearer imaging. Additional features like relief and reverse color enhance depth, three-dimensionality, and contrast for detailed visualization.

Every Detail Comes to Life

Offering up to 2200x magnification, the Darwin MX Pro brings every micro-detail to life with lab-grade clarity and intuitive controls. The product's groundbreaking RGB light staining function, which uses a non-polluting illumination method to help visualize cellular components and structures while preserving specimen integrity. "The Darwin MX Pro enables you to explore the delicate veins of a leaf, observe microbial movement, and study mineral patterns-all in real time," added the spokesperson.

Enabling the Spirit of Discovery

"The Darwin MX Pro ignites the spirit of discovery for science enthusiasts," the spokesperson noted.

"From tiny organisms to intricate cell structures, it transforms each observation into a shared experience. Users can capture, edit, and share findings directly from their device, fostering collaboration beyond solo viewing."

"The Darwin MX Pro not only offers professional-grade magnification but also frees your hands and supports a natural posture, making it perfect for teaching, research, or pure curiosity," said the spokesperson. "The large 9" foldable IPS touchscreen reduces eye strain, offering a comfortable and engaging viewing experience for long sessions."

Darwin MX Pro Specifications

The Darwin MX Pro is equipped with a high-resolution 9-inch touchscreen display (1024 x 600, 24-bit color), ensuring vibrant visuals and precise image detail. Powered by Android 10, it offers 8GB of internal storage for effortless saving and exporting of images and videos. Its advanced X-Y axis precision adjustment system pairs seamlessly with a smooth focusing mechanism, enabling users to locate samples with ease and accuracy. The intuitive interface is designed for extended use, delivering a comfortable and user-friendly experience, even during long observation sessions.

Learn More About Darwin MX Pro on Kickstarter

Explore the Darwin MX Pro and support its production on Kickstarter today. Don't miss the chance to secure

super early bird pricing and exclusive gifts

by becoming a backer!

About Beaver Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd

BEAVERLAB is a leading innovator in the design and manufacturing of practical and portable digital microscopes and telescopes. The product range includes the Darwin series digital microscopes and the Finder series digital telescope. Find more information about BEAVERLAB.

