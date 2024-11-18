Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Dog Harness To Increase Visibility (TLS-663)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new dog harness to increase visibility and safety when walking my dog on dark unlit roads," said an inventor, from Port

Richey, Fla., "so I invented the ILLUMINATED DOG HARNESS. My design could help prevent accidents, especially in dark, foggy, or rainy weather."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved harness for dogs. In doing so, it ensures the dog is clearly visible in the dark, during fog, or in unlit conditions. As a result, it increases safety for both pets and their owners allowing for peace of mind in a variety of environmental conditions. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-663, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

