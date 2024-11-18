Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Mattress For Day Cab Semi-Truck (RSM-211)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver, and I needed a better way to stretch out and rest in the cab during downtime or when waiting for trailers to be loaded," said an inventor, from Rancho

Cucamonga, Calif., "so I invented the DAY CAB SNOOZER. My design would make resting or napping inside the day cab more comfortable."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to rest or sleep inside a day cab semi-truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to sleep sitting straight up or hunched over the steering wheel. As a result, it increases comfort, and it could help reduce a stiff neck and sore muscles. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers, trucking companies, etc..

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RSM-211, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED