Casualties Reported As Russians Shell Residential Area In Kostiantynivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have launched an artillery strike on a residential area in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, killing two people and injuring two others.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office announced this on , according to Ukrinform reports.

Preliminary reports indicate that apartment buildings were within the impact zone. A woman and a man were killed in the strike, while another man and an elderly woman, who were outside at the time, sustained injuries and received medical attention.

The attack also damaged the facades of residential buildings and several cars.

Law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings, citing violations of the laws and customs of war combined with intentional murder under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. A pre-trial investigation is underway.