Local Artist Jill Krutick Commissioned To Paint Mural For 'The Wishing Wall,' A Larchmont Chamber Of Commerce Event

"Shangri La Wishes, 2024" by Jill Krutick, 72 x 112 inches, acrylic on canvas

Detailed image of "Shangri La Wishes, 2024," 72 x 112 inches, acrylic on canvas

Detailed image of "Shangri La Wishes, 2024," 72 x 112 inches, acrylic on canvas

Local Westchester NY artist Jill Krutick Paints Mural-Sized“Shangri La Wishes, 2024” for a Community Space Holiday celebration at Atelier Modern

- Nancy White, president of the Larchmont Chamber of CommerceLARCHMONT, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Larchmont Chamber of Commerce celebrates “Sleighbells on the Avenues” beginning November 30th, 2024, Small Business Saturday. A fun-packed schedule of local events is tied to this celebration, including a“wishing wall,” a community space for residents to share their holiday wishes for the entire season. The wishes will be collected and incorporated into an installation by local abstract expressionist artist Jill Krutick . Commissioned by the Larchmont Chamber of Commerce, Krutick will create a painting inspired by light in celebration of all the holidays that take place in the fall - Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali, New Year, and the Winter Solstice. Krutick will be installing "Shangri La Wishes, 2024," a 6 x 9-foot painting at a local design store -- Atelier Modern -- located at 2091 Boston Post Road, Larchmont for the celebration.Nancy White, president of the Larchmont Chamber of Commerce said, "The Chamber is pleased to commission talented local artist Jill Krutick to create our Wishing Wall installation for Sleighbells on the Avenues this year. Her work will inspire the community to come together to share their wishes and dreams."Krutick added,“Shangri La Wishes imagines an idyllic, bright, and peaceful place where we dream and get inspired. I am overjoyed to share this painting for such an inspired holiday celebration.”ABOUT SHANGRI LA SERIESThe Shangri La Series includes dream-like landscapes and has roots in the abstract landscape tradition of Monet. The materials employed to create Shangri La works often vacillate between oil and acrylic, but all contain ample texture and lively, primary colors denoting trees or leafy formations. The iterative process of layering and finding the perfect blend of colors and textures is a meditative exercise. Shangri La is a fantasy place in which to get lost.ABOUT THE ARTIST, JILL KRUTICKJill Krutick is an American contemporary abstract expressionist who painted privately for over 30 years and studied at The Art Students League of New York. In 2010, she began publicly exhibiting her work. She has been praised by world-famous art critics and has had four solo museum exhibitions and scores of group exhibitions both in the U.S. and several major European cities. As a young painter and pianist, later as a media executive and board member, Ms. Krutick has spent her life dedicated to the arts. Painting emerged as her greatest passion, which she now pursues full time in her Westchester, New York studio. For more information, please visit her website jillkrutickfineart or Instagram page @JillKrutickFineArt.ABOUT THE LARCHMONT CHAMBER OF COMMERCEThe Larchmont Chamber's mission is to promote and originate business opportunities for its members through an exchange of ideas, education and by advocating for the development, support and growth of local commerce to enhance and improve the quality of life in our community. For more information, please visit the Larchmont Chamber of Commerce at .ABOUT ATELIER MODERNAtelier Modern was born out of the search for high-quality and unique pieces of art and objects for the home. Sisters and co-founders Ana and Sarah decided to create a haven of home decor that not only curates the best selection of art and objects but also provides in-home design services tailored to take the guesswork out of achieving a balanced space. For more information please visit Atelier Modern.

