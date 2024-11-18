Israel demolishes confidential Iranian nuclear location

(MENAFN) Israel reportedly destroyed a covert Iranian nuclear weapons research site during missile strikes in October, according to Axios, citing sources familiar with the matter. The strike targeted the Taleghan 2 facility in the Parchin military complex, located about 20 miles southeast of Tehran. Three unnamed U.S. officials and one current and one former Israeli official confirmed the attack. The officials claimed the strike destroyed “sophisticated equipment” intended for creating explosives for nuclear weapon detonations.



While Iran officially ended its nuclear weapons program in 2003, it has continued to engage in related research and development, according to past U.S. intelligence reports. In response to the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal under President Donald Trump, Iran significantly increased its uranium enrichment activities.



Iran maintains that its nuclear research is solely for civilian purposes, with President Masoud Pezeshkian stating in September that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons. However, Iran's actions have led to heightened tensions, particularly following the missile attacks on Israel in early October in retaliation for the Gaza conflict and the deaths of top Hamas and Hezbollah officials. Israel responded with airstrikes on Iranian military sites, reportedly killing four Iranian soldiers and one security guard.

