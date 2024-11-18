Experts in Jordan’s tourism sector stress that domestic tourism is vital for long-term stability, growth of industry

(MENAFN) Experts in Jordan’s sector stress that domestic tourism is vital for the long-term stability and growth of the industry, especially in light of regional challenges. It plays a significant role in countering the effects of fewer international tourists by sustaining economic activity through increased local spending, which supports sectors such as hospitality, restaurants, and transportation.



The “Jordan is a Paradise” domestic tourism initiative, backed by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Jordan Tourism Promotion Authority, has achieved outstanding success. Over the last ten months, it attracted 288,000 participants, with around 9,750 buses, guides, 167 tourism offices, 108 restaurants, and 84 hotels and camps involved.



Tourism expert Dr. Ibrahim Al-Kurdi, Dean of the Faculty of Tourism and Hospitality at the University of Jordan’s Aqaba campus, noted that domestic tourism could help offset the downturn in international visitors and ensure the continuity of local tourism activities. He highlighted that encouraging Jordanians to explore local destinations not only drives spending within the Kingdom but also provides critical support to small and medium-sized businesses, especially in less developed regions. Furthermore, it generates essential revenue for key sectors like hospitality and transportation. Domestic tourism also plays a role in raising awareness about the country’s cultural heritage, strengthening national pride, and preserving Jordan's historical and natural landmarks.

