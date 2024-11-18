Marine Toys For Tots Kicks Off Holiday Campaign!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TRIANGLE, Va., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- November is here, and that means Marine Toys for Tots' annual Holiday Campaign is in its 77th year of bringing joy and hope to children in need across the Nation.

Between November 1 and December 25, 2024, U.S. Marines, local Coordinators, and dedicated volunteers will conduct more than 870 local toy collection and distribution campaigns in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For millions of economically disadvantaged children, Christmastime is a season of disappointment rather than joy. Inflation and the sky-rocketing cost of living means impoverished families have to make hard choices to pay for rent, food, and gas over toys and gifts for their children.

Toys for Tots believes no child should be forgotten during the most magical time of year. Their mission is to put a smile on every child's face and restore critical hope and joy to our Nation's most precious resource. That's why Marines, Coordinators, and volunteers are engaging with local businesses, media, and individuals within their communities to collect new, unwrapped toys, books, and games and distribute those gifts to children in need, allowing them to experience a happy and joyful holiday season.

Last year, the Marine Toys for Tots Program achieved new records, with over 25

million toys, books, and other gifts provided to more than 10 million disadvantaged children across the Nation.

"Now, in our 77th year, we are asking our supporters to help us achieve another record-breaking year and deliver the magic of the holidays to every family seeking our assistance," said LtGen James B. Laster, USMC (Retired), President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

In fact, since its inaugural campaign in 1947, Toys for Tots has distributed 677 million toys, books, and games to 301 million deserving children.

"Saving Christmas is no small task. When we hear about families who are struggling financially during the holiday season, our network of Marines and volunteers mobilize and work tirelessly to ensure that no child is forgotten," said LtGen Laster.

To deliver the gift of hope and bring smiles and joy to children in need this holiday season, please visit:

