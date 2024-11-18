$750.9+ Mn Bovine Lactoferrin Market Growing Awareness About The Benefits Of Bovine Lactoferrin Is Driving Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bovine Lactoferrin Forecast, 2021-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global bovine lactoferrin market is on a trajectory of remarkable growth, with its valuation climbing from $353.3 million in 2021 to a projected $750.9 million by 2031, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This surge is attributed to its versatile applications across dietary supplements, infant nutrition, and products.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:What is Bovine Lactoferrin?Bovine lactoferrin, a protein derived from bovine milk, plays a pivotal role in:.Iron absorption regulation, crucial for addressing anemia..Boosting immunity, protecting against bacterial, viral, and fungal infections..Supporting skin health, with clinical evidence showcasing its efficacy in managing acne and inflammation.Key Market DriversSeveral factors are propelling the demand for bovine lactoferrin:.Rising dietary supplement demand: With growing health awareness, consumers are turning to nutrient-rich supplements..Increased demand for infant nutrition: The need for fortified baby foods has risen due to the expanding population of working mothers..Pharmaceutical innovation: Lactoferrin's antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties make it a sought-after ingredient in drug formulations.Challenges and OpportunitiesDespite its promising growth, the market faces obstacles, including the promotion of breastfeeding practices, which can reduce demand for infant formula. However, advancements in cost-effective manufacturing techniques present lucrative opportunities for market expansion.Market SegmentationThe bovine lactoferrin market is segmented by:1.Product Type:.Freeze-dried powder: Dominated the market in 2021, favored for its extended shelf life and functional stability..Spray-dried powder: Expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.3%, thanks to its cost-efficient production.2.Application:.Infant nutrition: Leading the market due to its immunity-boosting benefits..Dietary supplements: Poised for the fastest growth (CAGR 8.2%) owing to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.3.Function:.Iron absorption: Leading segment due to its benefits for pregnant women and anemic individuals..Immune cell stimulation: Expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 8.55%, driven by its therapeutic potential.Regional Insights.North America: The dominant region, bolstered by technological advancements and a strong presence of market players..Asia-Pacific: Anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to rising healthcare investments, anemic population, and infant demographics.Leading Market PlayersThe market features prominent players such as:.Bega Cheese Limited.Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited.Glanbia Plc.Morinaga Co., Ltd.Royal Friesland Campina N.VKey Takeaways.Growing awareness about the benefits of bovine lactoferrin is driving its global demand..Innovation in affordable manufacturing methods offers untapped market potential..Strategic investments and collaborations will play a critical role in maintaining the market's growth momentum.The bovine lactoferrin market is poised to thrive, leveraging its broad applications in health, wellness, and nutrition sectors.Enquire Before Buying:

