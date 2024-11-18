Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo Transforms Laundry Experience With AI, Ultra-Large Capacity And Super Speed Cycle

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Samsung Gulf with techno blue Qatar has announced that the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo washer and dryer is now available for pre-order in the Qatar. From Novamber 17 to Novamber 30, customers can order the groundbreaking Bespoke AI Laundry Combo and receive a complimentary Galaxy S24+ and 10X Samsung Rewards points. This offer combines cutting-edge home appliance with Samsung's latest mobile innovation, providing unparalleled value for early adopters.

The Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo represents a leap forward in laundry technology, merging artificial intelligence with a 26kg capacity washer and 15kg capacity dryer into one space-saving appliance. This all-in-one solution, which saves approximately 40% space compared to separate washer and dryer units, is designed to transform the laundry experience for urban dwellers, busy families, and anyone seeking to streamline their household chores.

Guran Nakiboglu, Head of Home Appliances Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics said: "The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo epitomises Samsung's commitment to reimagining household chores through innovation. By combining AI-driven performance with practical features that save time, space, and energy, we're not just launching a new appliance but offering an unmatched lifestyle upgrade. The exceptional pre-order package further underscores our dedication to delivering unmatched value to our customers."

At the heart of this innovation is the Super Speed Cycle, a game-changer in laundry efficiency. Using advanced Speed Spray technology and the unique Swirl+ Drum, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo washes a large load in just 28 minutes and completes the drying process in 70 minutes. This means a full wash and dry cycle takes only 98 minutes, giving users more time for what matters most in their lives.

Adding to the convenience, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo features a 7-inch display screen that allows users to control their laundry cycles, monitor other SmartThings compatible appliances, browse the web, watch YouTube videos, and even receive calls - all from one central location. Further, the Samsung SmartThings app enables users to conveniently and seamlessly manage their laundry. Users can remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry cycles, ensuring clothes are ready when needed. The app also provides real-time notifications about the laundry's progress, alerts for maintenance needs, and more. This integration enhances the efficiency of users' laundry routine and helps maintain the appliance by offering troubleshooting solutions and energy management tips.

The appliance's intelligence also shines through its AI Opti Wash & Dry feature. This smart system senses the weight and fabric type of each load, optimising water usage, detergent amounts, and the drying process. The result is thorough, efficient cleaning that treats each garment with care, prolonging the life of your clothes while ensuring they come out perfectly clean and dry.

Energy efficiency is a cornerstone of the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo design. The integrated Heat Pump Drying Technology slashes energy consumption by up to 50% compared to conventional dryers. This not only reduces utility bills but also minimizes environmental impact. The heat pump system also enables gentle drying at lower temperatures, protecting delicate fabrics from damage.

Adding to the appliance's user-friendly features is the Flex Auto Dispense System. This intelligent dispenser holds enough detergent for up to 27 loads – or an impressive 47 loads when using detergent alone. It automatically releases the perfect amount of detergent and softener for each cycle, eliminating guesswork and reducing waste.

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo comes with a 20-year warranty on its Digital Inverter Technology (DIT) motor. Protecting the integrity of this core component with the extended warranty prolongs the use period of the appliance, offers peace of mind for users through reliability and reduces environmental waste.

Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Althani, Chairman of Techno Blue said: ”TBQ is proud to partner with Samsung,undisputed name in th filed of home appliances and technology. The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo washing machines redefine customer experience in functionality and design and can be intergrated seamlessly into modern household.