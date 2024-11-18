Qatar To Host OIC Member States' Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Under the patronage of Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar will host the Second Ministerial Meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The event is organised by the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA) and will take place on November 26-27 in Doha.

During a press held yesterday in Doha, Abdul Wahab Saleh Al Kuwari, the official spokesperson for the ministerial meeting, stated that combating corruption is no longer just a procedural task but a shared responsibility requiring cooperation and solidarity from all, including government officials, media representatives, and members of civil society.

He said the meeting is evidence of the participants' strong commitment to combating corruption and promoting integrity and transparency, supporting the joint efforts to entrench principles of accountability and justice in the institutions and societies.

Al Kuwari expressed his hope that the upcoming ministerial meeting would serve as an effective step toward achieving shared goals and exchanging expertise and practices that advance anti-corruption efforts in Islamic countries for the benefit of their peoples and nations.

He said the meeting, held every two years, aims to enhance the exchange of information and investigations among law enforcement authorities with efficiency and speed. This collaboration facilitates the prevention, detection, investigation, and prosecution of crimes covered by the Makkah Al Mukarramah Convention.