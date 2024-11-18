Let Associate Arrested Along With Arms, Ammunition In South Kashmir's Tral

An official said that security forces launched search operation in the orchards of Pinglish village.

He said that during search operation, LeT associate was arrested and a pistol and ammunition was recovered from his possession.

He has been identified as Irshad Ahmad Chopan of Lurgam, Tral. Chopan, according to police, was involved in several cases including the attack on non-local labourer in Tral last month.

The official said that further investigation has been taken up.

