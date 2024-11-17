Palestinian Posters Shed Light On Ongoing Genocide
Date
11/17/2024 7:19:27 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Photo feature by Njood Qasem
RAMALLAH, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Political poster resurfaced to shed light on the genocide committed in Gaza Strip by Israeli occupation, in gallery exhibition hosted in a Ramallah cultural center.
The poster, to reach audiences directly, retained its simple design and clear message. The artists used a variety of materials including acrylic paints, charcoal, archival photos, printing techniques and collage to create their works.
The exhibition, "Posters for Gaza" is to extend until December fourth with some 26 participating artist, four of whom are from Gaza Strip and their families are living under gruel conditions of constant Israeli occupation bombing. (end)
nq
MENAFN17112024000071011013ID1108895148
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.