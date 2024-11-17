Palestinian Posters Shed Light On Ongoing Genocide

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Njood Qasem

RAMALLAH, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian poster resurfaced to shed light on the genocide committed in Gaza Strip by Israeli occupation, in hosted in a Ramallah cultural center.

The poster, to reach audiences directly, retained its simple design and clear message. The artists used a variety of materials including acrylic paints, charcoal, archival photos, printing techniques and collage to create their works.

The exhibition, "Posters for Gaza" is to extend until December fourth with some 26 participating artist, four of whom are from Gaza Strip and their families are living under gruel conditions of constant Israeli occupation bombing. (end)

