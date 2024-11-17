Energy Infrastructure Affected As Russia Attacks Volyn Region
Date
11/17/2024 5:11:13 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Volyn region early Sunday.
That's according to Ivan Rudnytskyi , head of the regional administration, Ukrinform reports.
"Volyn region was hit during the air raid alert. Energy infrastructure was affected. According to tentative reports, there are no casualties," the statement reads.
Read also:
Russia hits critical infrastructure facilities in Vinnytsia region
Currently, emergency response teams are working to eliminate the consequences of the strike.
"The missile threat remains in place. Stay in shelters," added Rudnytskyi.
Read also: Rivne
comes under Russian missile attac
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of Sunday, November 17, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukrainian cities, employing cruise, ballistic, and hypersonic missiles. Their targets included critical power generation and transmission facilities.
MENAFN17112024000193011044ID1108894282
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.