Energy Infrastructure Affected As Russia Attacks Volyn Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Volyn region early Sunday.

That's according to Ivan Rudnytskyi , head of the regional administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Volyn region was hit during the air raid alert. Energy infrastructure was affected. According to tentative reports, there are no casualties," ​​the statement reads.

Currently, emergency response teams are working to eliminate the consequences of the strike.

"The missile threat remains in place. Stay in shelters," added Rudnytskyi.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of Sunday, November 17, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukrainian cities, employing cruise, ballistic, and hypersonic missiles. Their targets included critical power generation and transmission facilities.