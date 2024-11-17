عربي


Sunday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


11/17/2024 5:00:21 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Sunday, November 17, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.

Key fixtures include UEFA Nations League matches, English Women's Super League clashes, and important games from the Brazilian Série B. Fans can also look forward to matches from La Liga 2, NWSL Playoffs, and various regional competitions.
UEFA Nations League


  • 11:00 AM: Latvia vs. Armenia, Sportv
  • 11:00 AM: North Macedonia vs. Faroe Islands, ESPN and Disney+
  • 2:00 PM: England vs. Ireland, Sportv
  • 2:00 PM: Finland vs. Greece, Sportv 2
  • 2:00 PM: Norway vs. Kazakhstan, ESPN and Disney+
  • 2:00 PM: Austria vs. Slovenia, Disney+
  • 4:45 PM: Italy vs. France, ESPN and Disney+
  • 4:45 PM: Israel vs. Belgium, Disney+

Brazilian Série B

  • 11:00 AM: Brusque vs. Guarani, TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 4:00 PM: Santos vs. CRB, Globo (Santos), Sportv, and Premiere
  • 4:00 PM: Chapecoense vs. Coritiba , Band, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr


English Women's Super League

  • 12:00 PM: Everton vs. Liverpool, Disney+

La Liga 2

  • 12:15 PM: Cádiz vs. Córdoba, Disney+
  • 2:30 PM: Cartagena vs. Huesca, Disney+
  • 2:30 PM: Almería vs. Deportivo La Coruña, Disney+
  • 5:00 PM: Zaragoza vs. Málaga, Disney+

Other Notable Matches

  • 9:00 AM: Apodi (RN) vs. Fortaleza (Brazilian Futsal Championship Final, first leg), Globo (RN and CE), Sportv, NSports, and Youtube/@CBFSTV
  • 9:45 AM: Miramar Misiones vs. Liverpool (URU) (Uruguayan Championship), Disney+
  • 4:30 PM: Racing (URU) vs. Danubio (Uruguayan Championship), Disney+
  • 5:00 PM: Orlando Pride vs. KC Current (NWSL Playoffs), ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 5:30 PM: San Lorenzo vs. Racing (Argentine Championship), Disney+
  • 7:00 PM: Peñarol vs. Defensor (Uruguayan Championship), Disney+

