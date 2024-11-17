Sunday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Sunday, November 17, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.



Key fixtures include Nations League matches, English Women's Super League clashes, and important games from the Brazilian Série B. Fans can also look forward to matches from La 2, NWSL Playoffs, and various regional competitions.

UEFA Nations League







11:00 AM: Latvia vs. Armenia, Sportv



11:00 AM: North Macedonia vs. Faroe Islands, ESPN and Disney+



2:00 PM: England vs. Ireland, Sportv



2:00 PM: Finland vs. Greece, Sportv 2



2:00 PM: Norway vs. Kazakhstan, ESPN and Disney+



2:00 PM: Austria vs. Slovenia, Disney+



4:45 PM: Italy vs. France, ESPN and Disney+

4:45 PM: Israel vs. Belgium, Disney+







11:00 AM: Brusque vs. Guarani, TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr



4:00 PM: Santos vs. CRB, Globo (Santos), Sportv, and Premiere

4:00 PM: Chapecoense vs. Coritiba , Band, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr





12:00 PM: Everton vs. Liverpool, Disney+







12:15 PM: Cádiz vs. Córdoba, Disney+



2:30 PM: Cartagena vs. Huesca, Disney+



2:30 PM: Almería vs. Deportivo La Coruña, Disney+

5:00 PM: Zaragoza vs. Málaga, Disney+







9:00 AM: Apodi (RN) vs. Fortaleza (Brazilian Futsal Championship Final, first leg), Globo (RN and CE), Sportv, NSports, and Youtube/@CBFSTV



9:45 AM: Miramar Misiones vs. Liverpool (URU) (Uruguayan Championship), Disney+



4:30 PM: Racing (URU) vs. Danubio (Uruguayan Championship), Disney+



5:00 PM: Orlando Pride vs. KC Current (NWSL Playoffs), ESPN 3 and Disney+



5:30 PM: San Lorenzo vs. Racing (Argentine Championship), Disney+

7:00 PM: Peñarol vs. Defensor (Uruguayan Championship), Disney+







