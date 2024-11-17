Istanbul to host Tourism Investment Forum 2024 on November 26-27

(MENAFN) Istanbul is set to host the Tourism Forum (TIF) 2024 on November 26-27, as announced by the Turkish Tourism Investors Association (TTYD) on Friday. The event will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders from the global tourism sector, including international investors, institutions, hotel brands, real estate developers, and innovators. The forum is expected to attract more than 1,000 participants, representing nearly USD10 trillion in the global tourism ecosystem.



The forum will focus on key topics that are shaping the future of the tourism industry. Discussions will cover a wide range of subjects, including strategies for tourism investment, financing, emerging trends in the sector, and the development of luxury and lifestyle brands. In addition, cultural and artistic initiatives, as well as the growing sectors of wellness and medical tourism, will also be explored, highlighting the evolving dynamics of the tourism market.



Organized in collaboration with Türkiye’s Investment Office, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), and Questex, the event is sponsored by Akbank, a leading financial firm. This partnership underscores the significance of the forum, aiming to foster global collaboration and investment in the Turkish tourism industry while addressing the future challenges and opportunities within the sector.



TIF 2024 is poised to be a landmark event for the global tourism community, providing valuable insights and fostering new business relationships. It will serve as a platform for discussing innovations in the tourism industry and exploring new avenues for investment, while also highlighting Türkiye's role as a leading destination for both leisure and business tourism.

