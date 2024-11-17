Infravision and Sterlite Power Partner to Advance India’s Transmission Infrastructure with Cutting-Edge Technology-Enabled Construction Methods

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 14, 2024 -- Infravision, a company providing technology-enabled construction and performance solutions, focuses on enhancing infrastructure performance and safety for the energy and utility sectors, today announced its partnership with Sterlite Power, a market leader and one of India’s largest and fastest-growing transmission providers. This collaboration aims to revolutionize India’s transmission infrastructure using advanced, technology-enabled construction methods. India is embarking on an ambitious mission to construct 50,000 kilometers of transmission lines by 2030, creating an unprecedented demand for efficient and scalable solutions. Sterlite Power, renowned for its expertise in delivering high-performance transmission networks, is set to play a pivotal role in this transformative era. Together, Infravision and Sterlite Power will accelerate the modernization of India’s power grid, driving sustainable energy access and infrastructure resilience across the country.



This strategic collaboration ensures that Sterlite Power will be able to deploy Infravision’s innovative transmission construction technology across all of its critical high-voltage transmission projects. These projects span voltage levels from 400kV to 765kV, reinforcing Sterlite Power’s competitive advantage by ensuring rapid, reliable delivery under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) time-sensitive execution model.



In addition to bringing efficiency and speed to infrastructure expansion, Sterlite Power is committed to using world-leading technology to train local Indian teams. This will build national capability and create a lasting impact within India’s construction industry, enabling Indian professionals to operate advanced systems that elevate both quality and delivery standards. With this commercial partnership, Infravision aims to support 100% of Sterlite Power’s stringing needs, setting a new benchmark in transmission construction. Together, Sterlite Power and Infravision will drive significant economic activity, setting a global standard for using technology to leapfrog traditional infrastructure methods. This partnership not only aligns with India’s infrastructure vision but also positions the country as a global leader in advanced construction technologies—one that will inspire future projects worldwide.



"India’s transmission sector is on the brink of a technological revolution. By adopting our advanced solutions, Sterlite Power will be at the forefront of a transformation that enables faster, safer, and more cost-effective transmission line construction." said Cameron Van Der Berg, Infravision CEO and Co-Founder”.



On the partnership, Sterlite Power Managing Director Pratik Agarwal said, “India’s growing energy requirements demand bold innovation, and our partnership with Infravision reinforces Sterlite Power's unwavering commitment to building a resilient, future-ready transmission infrastructure. By integrating cutting-edge construction technology we are accelerating delivery, enhancing quality, and ensuring reliable power for millions—solidifying India’s position as a global leader in modern transmission.”



“As a strategic investor in Infravision, we are proud to support this transformative partnership with Sterlite Power, which exemplifies the power of technology-enabled solutions to redefine the future of transmission infrastructure in India. Their combined expertise and commitment to innovation will drive infrastructure resilience and efficiency, and we look forward to the significant impact this partnership will have on India’s energy landscape and beyond,” said Sameer Reddy, Managing Partner at Energy Impact Partners.









