Occupation Air Strikes Kill 2 Paramedics In South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Israeli air strikes killed two paramedics and wounded four others on Saturday, the Lebanese of said.

A paramedic from the local "al-resala al-islamiya scout" society was killed in an air strike on the southern town of Burj Rahhal, the ministry said in a statement, indicating that the man was engaged in relief action when he was fatally hit from the air.

A peer was killed and four others from another association, "al-hayaa al-suhiya al-Islamiya," were wounded in an identical attack on Kfar Tibnit, also located in the south, the statement said, indicating that a number of other relief personnel were reported as missing.

Meanwhile, the official National News Agency (NNA) reported that the occupation warplanes have carried out a series of raids, since the morning, targeting the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut, inflicting heavy damage in multi-story buildings and other properties.

The NNA also reported similar attacks on the southern coastal city of Tyre, inflicting wide scale damage, demolishing stores and power networks.

The attack on Tyre was simultaneous with strikes on a chain of villages inland. (end)

