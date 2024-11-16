Lebanon Reviewing US Ceasefire Proposal

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Agence France-Presse reported that Lebanon's is reviewing a U.S. proposal for a 60-day ceasefire with Israel. The 13-point draft was delivered by U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson to the Lebanese Parliament Speaker.

The U.S. proposal seeks to halt the 13-month-long clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, providing a temporary solution to escalating tensions in the region.

During a visit by a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Lebanese officials confirmed that U.S. representatives had presented the ceasefire proposal to Hezbollah as part of efforts to end the conflict.

Lebanese Interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged Iran to assist in brokering the ceasefire, asking Tehran to persuade Hezbollah, which it supports, to accept the terms, potentially including a withdrawal from border areas.

According to a report by Reuters, Iran has expressed its support for any decision Lebanon makes in the negotiations to secure a ceasefire with Israel.

Media outlets report that Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is leading the negotiations on behalf of Hezbollah, underscoring the militant group's significant role in the process.

The 60-day ceasefire would allow the Lebanese army to redeploy along the Israeli border. However, Israel has not commented on the proposal, and its ground attacks in southern Lebanon forced earlier withdrawals of Lebanese forces.

In an interview, Nabih Berri stated the U.S. proposal does not include any guarantees allowing Israeli military movement within Lebanon. He asserted that any compromise on Lebanese sovereignty is unacceptable.

Efforts to establish a ceasefire come amid ongoing violence, with Hezbollah continuing rocket attacks on Israel following Hamas's October 7 assault. In response, Israel has intensified airstrikes in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah leaders and installations.

With over 3,445 deaths reported by Lebanon's Ministry of Health, 80% of which occurred in the past month, the situation remains dire. While negotiations progress, the continued escalation underscores the fragile state of peace efforts in the region.

