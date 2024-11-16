GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sun Yat-sen University (SYSU)

held the Celebration for the 100th Anniversary of SYSU and Innovation-Driven Development Forum

in the university on the morning of November 12. Over 5,500 people from governments, universities, institutions and organizations across the country as well as the SYSU alumni, faculty and student representatives attended the event.

The Centennial Celebration of Sun Yat-sen University Held in Guangzhou

In his opening remarks, Gao Song, president of Sun Yat-sen University and a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, mentioned the glorious century-long history of the university.

"Sun Yat-sen University was established in a time of national crisis and went through the periods from revolution to building of the People's Republic of China. Based in Guangdong Province, the frontline of China's reform and opening-up, SYSU has achieved a remarkable development in the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics," Gao said.

SYSU will expand opening up at a high level to deepen international exchange and cooperation, and build a global partnership network of universities. The university will continue to contribute its efforts to promoting mutual learning between civilizations, tackling global challenges, advancing science and technology, reaching sustainable socio-economic development, as well as improving the wellbeing of humanity, Gao added.

Lynn Pasquerella, president of the Association of American Colleges and Universities, extended congratulations to Sun Yat-sen University and spoke highly of the achievements the university has made over the past century. She said the university's innovative research is impressive, in particular with the frontier research in bioinformatics and cancer treatment. SYSU also takes a leading position in social science research in China. She pointed out that these accomplishments can be attributed to the unremitting efforts of the university to benefit China and the rest of the world with knowledge.

The centennial celebration conference was followed by the Innovation-Driven Development Forum. Professor Jean-Marie Lehn, the Nobel Laureate in Chemistry in 1987 and also known as the "father of supramolecular chemistry", who is now a member of the French Academy of Sciences and an international member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, together with other distinguished experts in sectors of image and video AI and search, cloud computing, and distributed systems as well as outstanding representatives of SYSU alumni attended the forum. They discussed the role of education, science and technology, and talents in Chinese modernization.

