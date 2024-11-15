(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The global blockchain market

size is estimated to grow by USD 11.05 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

32.72%

during the forecast period. Increasing venture capital funding and investing in blockchain technology

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

high adoption of blockchain solutions for payments.

However,

security, privacy and blockchain transaction concerns

poses a challenge market players include Accenture Plc, Amazon Inc., Amcon Soft, Ara Soft Group LLC, Capgemini Service SAS, Cargoledger, ConsenSys Software Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., OpenLedger, Oracle Corp., PixelPlex Ltd, SAP SE, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blockchain Technology Market 2023-2027 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Blockchain Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11047.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 30.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amazon Inc., Amcon Soft, Ara Soft Group LLC, Capgemini Service SAS, Cargoledger, ConsenSys Software Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., OpenLedger, Oracle Corp., PixelPlex Ltd, SAP SE, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.

Market Driver

Blockchain technology is revolutionizing various industries by providing secure digital IDs and streamlined payment environments. Market related cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are leading the charge, addressing weak identification laws at the national level. Large enterprises in sectors such as healthcare, life sciences, IT and telecommunication, travel and hospitality, and banking are adopting blockchain for payment and transaction processing, smart contracts, and document management. Middleware providers like IBM Blockchain Platform, Polygon, and Hyperledger offer solutions for multi-party systems and multi-cloud offerings. IOT connectivity and real-time analytics are also key applications. Regulatory acceptance and standardization are crucial for mass adoption. Technical skillset is in high demand for blockchain technology solutions. Venture capitalists are pouring capital into this space, fueling innovation in DeFi, Crypto Asset Markets, and ICOs. Regulators and policymakers are collaborating at both national and international levels to ensure efficiency, security, and interoperability. Patents and research activities are driving innovation in this exciting field. Public service delivery, manufacturing, transportation, and eCommerce are also exploring blockchain's potential. Security is a top priority for all stakeholders.

Blockchain technology has gained significant traction in the payments sector as numerous businesses and organizations have adopted it for their payment operations. This technology enables quick, secure, and affordable transactions, making it an attractive option for various industries. Bitcoin, a decentralized digital currency utilizing blockchain technology, has garnered a substantial following due to its fast transaction processing times and low fees. Another popular blockchain-based payment method is stablecoins, which have seen increasing usage in recent years. These digital currencies offer stability in value and can facilitate seamless transactions between parties. Overall, the adoption of blockchain technology in payments is a noteworthy trend that continues to shape the financial landscape.

Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges



Blockchain technology is revolutionizing various industries by providing secure and transparent digital solutions. However, challenges persist in areas like digital identity and market-related cryptocurrencies due to weak identification laws at the national level. To address this, secure digital IDs are being developed using blockchain. In payment environments, high transaction fees and the need for service providers and middleware providers add complexity. Ethereum, Openchain, and Hyperledger are popular blockchain platforms, with large enterprises exploring payment and transaction use cases through smart contracts. Industries like healthcare, life sciences, IT and telecommunication, travel and hospitality, and banking are adopting blockchain for document management, exchanges, and real-time analytics. Technical skillset is essential for implementing these solutions, with venture capitalists and capital inflows driving innovation in DeFi, crypto asset markets, and ICOs. Regulatory acceptance and standardization are crucial for widespread adoption, with government bodies and policymakers collaborating at both national and international levels. IoT technology and real-time analytics are also being integrated into blockchain solutions for industries like logistics and supply chain management. Patents, security, and efficiency are key considerations, with eCommerce, manufacturing, and transportation also exploring blockchain's potential. Blockchain technology offers a secure and transparent platform for various transactions, providing a decentralized system where networks of nodes validate and verify each transaction. This adds an extra layer of security compared to traditional systems. However, potential risks such as unauthorized access to networks and digital asset theft remain. Effective security measures are essential to safeguard user data and assets, ensuring the integrity and trustworthiness of blockchain technology in business applications. Despite these challenges, the technology's decentralized nature makes it difficult for one party to control the system, offering significant potential for secure and efficient business transactions.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview



This blockchain technology market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 BFSI

1.2 Government

1.3 Healthcare 1.4 Others



2.1 Private

2.2 Public 2.3 Hybrid



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

BFSI-

In the BFSI sector, blockchain technology (BT) is utilized to reduce fraud, execute smart contracts, process payments, and conduct know-your-customer (KYC) due diligence. Financial institutions are implementing BT for post-trade settlement, payments, reference data, and trade finance. Although challenges, such as a lack of trust in BT by officials and the need for regulatory compliance, exist, the efficiency gains from operational and labor cost savings can significantly impact the industry. BT can streamline KYC processes by enabling independent verification of clients, reducing the need for repetition among financial institutions and lowering administrative costs. Fraud and theft are significant issues for financial institutions, with billions of dollars lost annually due to centralized databases being vulnerable to hacking. BT's distributed ledger technology offers enhanced security by providing a tamper-proof, decentralized database. Compliance with current and future privacy laws is crucial for BT in the BFSI sector. Although regulations are currently limited, new ones are expected to be introduced to ensure data security. Additionally, BT must be scalable to handle large data sets, contributing to the growth of this segment in the global blockchain technology market.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

Blockchain Technology is revolutionizing various industries by providing a decentralized, secure, and transparent solution for digital transactions. The market for blockchain technology is expanding rapidly, driven by the need for secure digital IDs and the growth of market-related cryptocurrencies. However, weak identification laws at the national level pose a challenge to the widespread adoption of blockchain technology. In payment environments, blockchain technology offers lower transaction fees and increased security compared to traditional methods. Service providers and middleware providers are playing a crucial role in the implementation of blockchain technology in industries such as logistics, supply chain management, banking, and more. Ethereum, Openchain, and Hyperledger are some of the popular blockchain platforms used for building decentralized applications. The technical skillset required to work with blockchain technology is in high demand, leading to an influx of venture capitalists and capital inflows into the industry. Web3, DeFi, and crypto asset markets are some of the emerging areas where blockchain technology is making a significant impact. The future of blockchain technology looks promising, with endless possibilities for innovation and disruption.

Market Research Overview

Blockchain Technology is revolutionizing various industries by providing secure and decentralized digital solutions. The market related to cryptocurrencies is a significant part of this technology, but its applications extend beyond just digital currencies. Weak identification laws at the national level are driving the demand for secure digital IDs in payment environments. Ethereum, Openchain, Hyperledger, and other blockchain platforms are enabling large enterprises to build payment and transaction systems using smart contracts. Middleware providers are facilitating the integration of these solutions into existing systems. Sectors like healthcare, life sciences, IT and telecommunication, travel and hospitality, and logistics and supply chain management are exploring the potential of blockchain technology. Technical skills in blockchain technology solutions are in high demand, attracting venture capitalists and capital inflows. Web3, DeFi, and crypto asset markets are emerging areas of interest. Regulatory acceptance and standardization are crucial for the growth of this technology at international levels. IoT technology and real-time analytics are also being integrated into blockchain systems. Government bodies are investing in research activities and public service delivery for increased efficiency. Patents and security are key concerns for the industry. ECommerce, manufacturing, transportation, and banking are also adopting blockchain technology for various use cases.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



BFSI



Government



Healthcare

Others

Type



Private



Public

Hybrid

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED