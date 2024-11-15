Croatian Health Minister Arrested In Corruption Scandal
Date
11/15/2024 10:45:19 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Zagreb, Nov 15 (IANS) Croatian Minister of health Vili Beros was arrested on Friday as part of an operation led by the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) on suspicion of bribery, abuse of authority, and money laundering.
According to the EPPO's statement, Beros, alongside directors of two hospitals, manipulated public procurement processes from June 2022 to November 2024.
They allegedly accepted bribes to secure inflated contracts and funding for medical robotic devices and operating microscopes, favoring specific companies, Xinhua news agency reported.
In response to the arrest, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic swiftly dismissed Beros and appointed Secretary of State Irena Hristic to oversee the health ministry until a new minister is selected.
MENAFN15112024000231011071ID1108890573
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.