Tajik Musical Soiree Entertains Attendees In Kuwait

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Khaled Al-Jales KUWAIT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) on Thursday held, in collaboration with the embassy of Tajikistan, a musical soiree as part of the Tajikistan Cultural Days festival (November 11-14). Audience were entertained with the genuine Tajik tunes at the event held AT Yarmuk Cultural Center. A Tajik musical played pieces depicting harmony among nations. (end) kmj

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.