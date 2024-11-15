Sri Lanka Pres. Party Secures Majority In Parliament Polls

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's Jathika Jana Balawegaya (National People's Party) won majority of seats in parliament as the Election Commission said the left-leaning coalition won 123 out of 225 seats as two-third of counting was over.

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka revealed that while the NPP won 123 seats bagging 61.7 percent vote share, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (United Peopleآ's Force) followed with 31 seats winning 17.7 percent of votes and the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi representing Tamil people in the country secured six seats and the New Democratic Front won three seats.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (Peopleآ's Front) won just two seats when two-third of counting was over.

In the keenly watched Parliament Elections held yesterday, 65 percent of eligible 17 million people in the island country voted showing a major decline in voter turnout.

The election is seen as a major test to the Dissanayake's reform policies meant to save the country from massive debt. (end)

