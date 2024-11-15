Josh Brolin Reveals Why He Sleeps With Nicotine Pouches

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 15 (IANS) star Josh Brolin revealed that nicotine pouches are so great that he even sleeps with them in his mouth and added that he uses it after he gave up chewing tobacco.

Brolin told the WTF with Marc Maron podcast: "I have a pouch in my lip, and I'm not lying, 24 hours a day. Then I started taking them out and putting them on the bedside table."

Imitating a chewing sound, the“Goonies” star added: "My wife would hear this in the middle of the night. I don't even know I'm doing it, I'm asleep."

The actor, who played Thanos in"Avengers Endgame" explained that he would rather use nicotine lozenges but had to stop as they had a bad impact on his oral hygiene.

He said: "They go away in two seconds, but they taste like gasoline, and there's a punch to them. But I used to keep them up between my gum and my tooth line. I got seven cavities. That's why I switched to (pouches). There's a ton of sugar (in lozenges)."

The 'No Country for Old Men' actor recalled: "We're in Jordan. And (this guy) comes up to me, and he says, 'I have some.' And it has a skull and crossbones on the top... And it's 40 milligram packets. And I said, 'I can't do that.'

"And then one day, I start running out, and I haven't quite run out, I probably have four or five more tins (of my usual pouches left). And I have his thing in my pocket, and I'm running back from the gym."

He added: "I stick the thing in my mouth for no more, and I swear to God on my kids, for no more than 20 seconds, and I had to cancel dinner that night."