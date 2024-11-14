Development Minister, Kuwaiti Official Examine Potential Areas Of Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra)-- of Social Development and Head of the Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment, Wafa Bani Mustafa, discussed Thursday with Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs, about potential areas of collaboration."The meeting reflects the efforts made to strengthen joint cooperation efforts and affirms the strength of the brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries," Bani Mustafa added.Bani Mustafa examined the of Social Development's most well-known initiatives and services for the target populations of its programs in a variety of domains, including women's programs.By adding a paragraph to Article VI of the constitution which stipulates that "the state guarantees the empowerment of women and supports them to play an active role in building society, in a way that guarantees equal opportunities on the basis of justice and equity and protects them from all forms of violence and discrimination," she touched on the most significant legislative victories that increased the participation of Jordanian women and the national efforts over the past few years that resulted in constitutional amendments.She also discussed the most notable laws that increased their participation in public work.Al-Sabah, for her part, expressed gratitude for the degree of fraternal ties between the two brotherly nations and the significance of the social services the ministry offers to the target populations. She also looked forward to expanding ways of collaboration and coordinated action.