Shahid Kapoor Winks At Camera As He’S All ‘Coffeefied’ And ‘Goafied’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) star Shahid Kapoor has charged up himself by having his hot cuppa Joe during his time off in Goa.

Shahid took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a picture of himself relaxing on the sofa as he took a selfie. In the clip, the is winking at the camera and was seen dressed in all grey comfortable outfit.

For the caption, he wrote:“Coffeefied and goafied”.

Meanwhile, the will next be seen playing the role of gangster Hussain Ustara in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming project. Shahid has reportedly begun rigorous training to get into character.

A source close to the development was quoted as saying,“The gangster was a layered personality, defined by his ruthless exterior but driven by personal codes of loyalty and honour.”

Kapoor will portray a don inspired by Hussain Ustara in the upcoming thriller, which also stars Triptii Dimri.

The 43-year-old actor was last seen in the romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' with Kriti Sanon. In the film, Shahid played a robot scientist who develops feelings for Sanon's character, a female robot.

Shahid is an ardent social media user and keeps sharing pictures and videos of himself. Last month he shared a video of himself discussing the points. He was heard asking to“pay attention” for the“7 Punjabi keys to success”.

The actor started with the first point and said:“Number 1 is 'Tenu Key'?

He then went on to share the other points.

“The 2nd one is 'Menu Key', the 3rd one is Ae Key, the 4th one is 'O Key?', The 5th one is 'Hoya Key', the 6th one is Tepher Key and the last one is 'Saanu Key?'”

Shahid, who often shares rib-tickling content on the photo-sharing app, captioned the reel:“Comment Okey if you understood.“