Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) Carpentaria Pilot Project Environmental Approvals Received

Empire Group Limited (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is pleased to announce the Northern Territory Department of Lands, Planning and Environment has approved Empire's Environment Management Plan ("EMP) for the Carpentaria Pilot Project.- The Northern Territory has approved Empire's Environment Management Plan ("EMP) for the Carpentaria Pilot Project- The EMP provides all environmental approvals for the Carpentaria Pilot Project including up to 9 new wells, installation of the Carpentaria Plant, and above ground process facilities with access to the McArthur River Pipeline for export of gas to markets- Final regulatory approval for the Carpentaria Pilot Project to proceed is the sale of gas under the Beneficial Use of Test Gas provisions of the NT Petroleum Act. Stakeholder consultation processes are well advanced- Carpentaria-5H ("C-5H") drilling is expected to commence imminently. Ensign Rig #965 is now on locationComments from Managing Director Alex Underwood:"The Empire team continues to progress towards pilot production from the Beetaloo Basin, which will provide much needed gas supply for the people of the Northern Territory under the gas sales agreement Empire signed with the NT Government earlier this year.This regulatory approval aligns with the NT Government's support for Empire and the development of the broader Beetaloo Basin, which is expected to create thousands of jobs, put downward pressure on energy prices across the NT and Eastern Australia, and has the potential to drive a resurgence of manufacturing in the Northern Territory.The Empire team is progressing the final remaining approvals required to sell gas produced from the Carpentaria Pilot Project under the NT Petroleum Act's Beneficial Use of Test Gas provisions."The EMP provides Northern Territory Government environmental approvals for the following activities in EP187:- establishment of up to four new well pads;- drilling, hydraulic fracture stimulation and completion of up to 9 new wells;- installation of the Carpentaria Gas Plant ("CGP"), Water Handling Station ("WHS"), gas and water / wastewater flowlines;- operations and maintenance of up to 12 gas wells including the existing Carpentaria-2H and Carpentaria-3H wells, new and existing well pads, the CGP, WHS, gas and water / wastewater flowlines and camps; and- production of gas from up to 12 wells through flowlines and CGP to the McArthur River Pipeline for export to markets.Following receipt of EMP approval, regulatory approval for the sale of gas under the Beneficial Use of Test Gas provisions of the NT Petroleum Act is the last remaining major approval required for the Carpentaria Pilot Project. Stakeholder consultation processes which are a pre-requisite for the sale of gas under the Beneficial Use of Test Gas provisions are well advanced. This requires the approval of traditional owners, and we are working with the Northern Land Council to facilitate a meeting to enable traditional owners to make that decision.*To view images, please visit:





(ASX:EEG ) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is a Sydney based Australian oil and gas company holding 100%-owned and operated assets with unconventional targets in the Northern Territory Beetaloo Sub-basin and central trough of the McArthur Basin.

Empire is an active Beetaloo Sub-basin operator, focused on maturing its assets to production. Following the successful appraisal drilling and flow testing of the Carpentaria-2H and 3H wells in Empire's EP187, Empire is targeting first gas flow in H1 2025 at its Carpentaria Pilot Project. The Pilot has a targeted sales gas rate of up to 25 TJ per day utilising the existing McArthur River Pipeline.

