Woh Hup Celebrates 88 Years Of Bringing Asian Flavours To The World Media Outreach Newswire APAC

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 November 2024 - Woh Hup, an esteemed name in the world of Asian sauces, proudly marks its 88th anniversary this year. Known for its delicious sauces, concentrated stocks, and instant noodles, Woh Hup has embarked on a remarkable journey fueled by a passion for crafting recipes that have stood the test of time, beloved by both professional chefs and homemakers. Founded in 1936 in Singapore, Woh Hup embarked on a mission fueled by a passion for Asian flavours: to curate a collection of Asia's most revered sauces and condiments. Their goal is to transform these time-honoured flavours into modern classics, elevating everyday meals in every home.





Woh Hup's Shiitake Mushroom Vegetarian Oyster Flavoured Sauce: A pantry favourite, packed with savoury mushroom goodness

Leong Chee Kang, Chief Executive Officer, Woh Hup Singapore shared his excitement about this milestone: "Celebrating 88 years is a remarkable achievement for Woh Hup. Our journey from a noodle maker in Chinatown, Singapore has evolved into creating a recognised brand known for oyster sauce and convenient sauces. This transformation is a testament to our dedication, innovation, and passion for delivering the highest quality products. We are proud of our heritage and committed to continuing our legacy of excellence, bringing the classic flavours of Asian cuisine to kitchens around the world."



A Legacy of Quality and Innovation



Woh Hup initially focused on crafting delectable food sauces that captured the rich and diverse flavours of Asian cuisine. By the 1980s, Woh Hup had established itself as the leading producer of oyster sauce in Singapore, a testament to its dedication and expertise. Today, Woh Hup sauces are enjoyed in over 20 countries across continents, including India, Europe, America, Australia, and the Middle East.



Recognition of Heritage and Excellence



Woh Hup's legacy was further solidified when its Oyster Sauce and Dried Noodles were featured at the prestigious "50 Made in Singapore Products" exhibition in 2015, organised by the National Heritage Board (NHB). This national showcase celebrated Singapore's manufacturing achievements in its 50th anniversary year, highlighting Woh Hup's significant contribution to Singapore's culinary heritage. Woh Hup was also awarded the Top Influential Brand in Singapore in 2018 and 2023 in the Sauces category. This prestigious accolade underscores the brand's status as a key player in the market and a trusted name among consumers.



Looking Ahead: Woh Hup innovates while preserving traditions



Woh Hup is dedicated to developing new products that align with emerging market trends and modern consumer demands. Homemakers and professional chefs increasingly prefer healthier yet delicious options and seek easy ingredients that allow them to prepare traditional recipes while simplifying their cooking process.



For instance, Woh Hup non-fried instant noodle is a favourite of many and is a healthier option without compromising on flavour, enabling you to enjoy your favourite noodles guilt-free. Catering to diverse palates, Woh Hup offers a variety of vegetarian-friendly options, including Shiitake Mushroom Vegetarian Oyster Flavoured Sauce, regional-inspired soup stocks, convenient sauces, chilli sauces and cooking ingredients.



Woh Hup maintains an unwavering commitment to quality, strictly adhering to international food safety regulations and standards to ensure all products meet global market requirements. Having already expanded globally, Woh Hup's widespread acceptance and success demonstrate its ability to enrich lives and satisfy diverse palates worldwide.









