Bitcoin Edges Past $89,000 As“The Trump Effect” Carries On

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Bitcoin

reached new peaks

on Monday, November 11, as the surge continued in the wake of Donald Trump's recent election victory. Coin Metrics

data

showed rising over 12% to about $89,174 following an earlier climb to a fresh high of $89,623.

Meanwhile, Ether also saw substantial gains, increasing by over 7% to $3,371.79. Ether's jump follows a strong 30% increase in the last week, bringing it well above the $3,000 level over the...

