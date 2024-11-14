CNH Brands Case IH And STEYR Win EIMA 2025 Tractor Of The Year Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL) Tractors from CNH's iconic brands Case IH and STEYR have been honored with 2025 EIMA Tractor of the Year awards. This contest is a prestigious fixture for exhibitors at the International of Agricultural and Gardening Machinery (EIMA) held in Bologna, Italy. The jury is formed of a panel of machinery journalists from across Europe.

“It's a great honor for our Case IH and STEYR brands to be recognized with these awards. At CNH we are focused on bringing our customers cutting-edge products that boost their productivity and deliver greater profitability. These awards are recognition of our great iron and tech,” said Carlo Alberto Sisto, President, Europe, Middle East & Africa.

CNH Winners

The new Case IH Quadtrac 715, won Tractor of the Year 2025 in the HighPower category for models over 300 horsepower. The judging panel based their assessments on areas including engine performance, fuel efficiency, transmission smoothness and reliability. Designed to help the largest farm businesses cover ground as efficiently and sustainably as possible, while minimizing fuel use, labor hours and soil compaction, the new Quadtrac 715 features an FPT Cursor 16 TST twin-stage-turbo engine.

The STEYR® Plus won Tractor of the Year 2025 in the Utility category. Launched last year, the 4120 Plus 70-150 horsepower model has a range of features that impressed the judging panel. Standout features include a four-cylinder FPT Stage V 3.6-liter engine and S-Control 2 24F/24R powershuttle transmission. The cab features the familiar STEYR Multicontroller for fingertip operation. For the first time at this power level a full precision farming package can be specified, including STEYR connectivity features for remote recording and monitoring, and S-Guide auto-steering.