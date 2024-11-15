Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Hour-Glass Figure In ‘Fit Check’ Pictures

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Tamannaah Bhatia looked jaw-dropping good as she posted pictures for a“fit check” dressed in a cutout outfit.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared pictures and videos from her photoshoot, where she was seen sporting Australian designer Christopher Esber's twisted lever dress in shades of olive.

In the pictures from the photo-shoot the actress has light make-up and completed her look with a splash of in the form of jewelry.

“Posting a fit check,” she wrote as the caption.

Tamannaah will next be seen in 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar', helmed by Neeraj Pandey. It is set to premiere on Netflix on November 29.

The film also stars Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary and Rajiv Mehta in pivotal roles.

“Sikandar Ka Muqaddar” unfolds a gripping tale of a heist, a relentless police officer, and a pursuit that spans 15 years, offering a thrilling mix of high-stakes drama. The film also stars Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz.

The forthcoming thriller delves into crime, obsession, and the pursuit of justice. The project marks Jimmy Shergill's first onscreen collaboration with Tamannaah.

The actress also has“Odela 2”. On November 3, Tamannaah wished everyone“happy Navratri” along with a glimpse from her upcoming film. Tamannah took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself praying in front of the temple dressed in her“Odela 2” costume.

She wrote:“Happy Navratri #Odela2.”

'Odela 2' is the sequel to the 2022 digital release 'Odela Railway Station', which was based on the real incidents that happened in Odela, India.

Directed by Ashok Teja,“Odela 2” also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.

Meanwhile, Neeraj's most recent directorial venture was“Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha”, starring Tabu and Ajay Devgn. Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in a cameo role in the hit film“Stree 2.”

Jimmy Shergill was most recently seen in“Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba” on Netflix, while Avinash Tiwary appeared in Kunal Kemmu's“Madgaon Express.”