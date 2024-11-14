Sony Honda Mobility To Exhibit At CES® 2025 ~Evolved Latest Model And Pre-Order Details To Be Revealed~

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Sony Honda Mobilty ̳CES®2025
JAPAN, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo) today announced that they will be exhibiting at CES® 2025 taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, from January 7th (Tue) 2025. Prior to the public exhibition, Sony Honda Mobility will make a presentation at the Sony Group press conference on January 6th (Mon). In addition, on January 7th (Tue), Sony Honda Mobility will hold its first solo press conference to present further details towards the official launch in 2025.
Established in 2022 as a joint venture between Sony Group Corporation and Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Sony Honda Mobility is pursuing innovation in mobility as a“Mobility Tech Company” under its corporate purpose,“Move people, through the pursuit of innovation with diverse inspirations”. The brand“AFEELA”, which aims to“redefine the relationship between people and mobility” is scheduled to launch its first mass-produced EV model in 2025, with deliveries expected to start in 2026.
The booth at CES® 2025 will showcase the latest model that has been updated towards its product launch. Through the vehicles on display and various visual contents, latest initiatives and specifics on AFEELA's concept of“Autonomy (evolving autonomy), Augmentation (extension of the body, time and space) and Affinity (affinity with people, and coexistence with society)” will be introduced.
The company will hold its first solo press conference at the Sony Honda Mobility booth. At the Sony Group press conference on January 6th (Mon), the latest information will be revealed. Following that, we will provide a more comprehensive overview of AFEELA at the January 7th (Tue) solo press conference.
Both press conferences will also be available for viewing online.
CES® 2025 Sony Group Corporation Press Conference
Date: January 6th (Mon), 5:00-5:45 p.m. (PST) / January 7th (Tue) 10:00-10:45 a.m. (JST)
Venue: Las Vegas Convention Centre
Sony booth (Central Hall booth #20800)
Live streaming: Sony Group Japan Official YouTube
CES® 2025 Sony Honda Mobility Press Conference
Date: January 7th (Tue) 4:30-5:00 p.m. (PST) / January 8th (Wed) 9:30-10:00 a.m. (JST)
Venue: Las Vegas Convention Centre
Sony Honda Mobility AFEELA booth (Central Hall booth # 19904)
Live streaming: AFEELA Official YouTube Channel
Note: Registration on the official website is required to enter the CES® venue.
CES® official website:
