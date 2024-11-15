Vinicius Misses Penalty As Brazil Stumble Against Venezuela

(MENAFN- IANS) Maturin (Venezuela), Nov 15 (IANS) Vinicius Junior missed a second-half penalty as five-time world champions Brazil were held to a 1-1 away draw with Venezuela in their qualifier.

Barcelona winger Raphinha put the visitors ahead on the stroke of halftime with a curling 20-yard free-kick that rebounded into the net off the post.

But Venezuela looked equally potent in attack and Telasco Segovia equalized just after the restart when he received Jefferson Savarino's back-pass before rifling a first-time effort into the top-left corner, reports Xinhua.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius, who hit the post with an earlier effort, squandered a chance to restore Brazil's lead as he directed a tame spot-kick straight at goalkeeper Rafael Romo.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 89th minute after Alexander Gonzalez was shown a straight red card for lashing out with an arm at Vinicius.

Brazil controlled more than two thirds of possession and completed more than twice as many passes as their opponents but they were unable to find a winner against Sergio Batista's spirited outfit.

The result leaves Brazil with 17 points from 11 qualifiers, five points ahead of Venezuela, who are seeking the country's first ever World Cup berth.