Chasing Clout

Young viewers, those who follow such YouTubers and TikTokers who frequently display wealth, celebrity, and an unending number of followers, may develop an impractical and unrealistic vision of success. Many young followers of such influencers might start believing that all it takes to get fame and fortune is to go or have a huge fan following online.

However, young followers may not be able to understand that a lot of success of these influencers usually comes as a result of good luck, heavy investment, and algorithmic factors and that these factors are usually out of individual's control.



Youth who get influenced by the unrealistic idea of getting fame and fortune after following YouTubers and TikTokers, may disregard the more traditional and

realistic paths to success in terms of career and employment. This approach might set the wrong notion in the minds of youth that social media is the best way to succeed if one wants to see results quickly and when using the same approach, they try to find a job outside the social media, they may find the

reality hitting them hard and they may get disappointed.

Distorted Self-Perception and Self-Worth

Influencers, in order to look attractive and perfect, and hence gain fame, often showcase the idealized version of themselves online. Social media followers of these influencers especially among the youth, when constantly exposed to these perfect images, can develop a distorted image of who they are and also may have a reduced sense of self worth. This impact of social media influencers on youth can force them to compare themselves with the influencers and this can trigger or exacerbate body dissatisfaction, race for material pursuits, and a fear of missing out (FOMO). Feeling that they fall short of the unrealistic standards set by the social media influencers, the young people may develop a poor sense of self esteem and self worth. This can lead the youth to believe that external appearance, financial affluence, or fame holds more value than inner qualities, skills, and accomplishments that contribute to authentic self-worth.

Values Rooted in Instant Gratification

How young people approach their goals and aspirations may get highly affected by the values rooted in quick success and immediate rewards promoted by the influencer culture. Influencers overshadow the value of hard work, patience and resilience as they frequently become famous in a very short period of time. Youth may feel easily frustrated when they do not see immediate results of their efforts in contrast to the success portrayed by the social media influencers and this may discourage them to pursue long-term goals. Pursuit of overnight success can reduce the value of patience and persistence, two essential qualities that are needed in both personal and professional development.

The Dangers of Following Trends and Fads

Since young people are keen to follow the trends set by the influencers, they may emulate fashion and lifestyle established for them by the influencers. Among such fads are those that can promote superficiality and discourage originality. In this way the youth may miss the opportunity to explore their own interests and values required for genuine self exploration and growth.



Risky Behaviors and Lack of Accountability

Few if not all influencers promote behaviors that may be dangerous, unrealistic or even harmful such as severe dieting, excessive spending, or a lack of concern for mental health. Young people who adopt such behaviors risk assuming unrealistic and unnatural lifestyle patterns without

giving it a proper thought. The situation gets further complicated as the content uploaded by the influencers remains accessible to all in the public domain despite having detrimental impact on the followers.



